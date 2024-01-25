George Kittle Dunks the Alley-Oop by Pat McAfee Silencing All Remaining Brock Purdy Doubters: “Did You Say Second Year Player?”

Brock Purdy has become the victim of his success, and people are just waiting for him to fail. Purdy, now in his 2nd year, will be playing in his 2nd consecutive NFC Championship game. But that hasn’t stopped naysayers from taking shots at him for his somewhat average performance against the Packers in the divisional round.

However, this isn’t something new, as the Niners QB has been at the receiving end of this hate throughout the season. While some labeled him a ‘system QB’, others felt that he was merely a ‘game manager’.

Amid all this hate, Purdy’s trustee target, George Kittle, made his opinions known in his recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘. He expressed how his QB teammate has been belittled by critics despite excelling in every way possible. Kittle sarcastically called out haters by pointing out how a second-year QB led the Niners to the NFC Championship for the second consecutive time. He said,

“Did you say, second-year player? 2nd time in NFC Championship? Ah, that’s what everybody does in their first 2 years, right? They just take teams to the NFC Championship game. Yeah, that’s totally fine.”

Kittle feels that people are now just tired of a good underdog story, and they don’t just want a normal person to succeed. It’s worth noting that Purdy has thrown for 4280 yards along with 31 touchdown passes this season while giving up only 11 picks. With Purdy as their starting QB, the 49ers boast a 20-5 record and an average of 29.2 points per game. Moreover, he always clinched a spot in the top 10 in yards per attempt, yards per completion, first down per attempt, passer rating, total EPA success rate, and total QBR.

According to George Kittle, critics liked his QB teammate as long as he was merely an underdog story. However, when Purdy became an overnight star on a dominating team, they were quick to find a reason to root against him.

Nevertheless, Purdy and his Niners are all geared up to clash with the Lions next Sunday. Their last year’s visit to the big game didn’t end well after Purdy got injured while facing the Eagles. This season too, the 49ers might face a significant setback, as star receiver Deebo Samuel’s status is filled with uncertainties.

Brock Purdy Could be Without Deebo Samuel in the NFC Championship Bout

The San Francisco 49ers are just a win away from their 8th appearance in the Super Bowl. But they might have to accomplish that herculean task without the assistance of Deebo Samuel. A shoulder injury knocked the 49ers wideout out of the divisional round game against the Packers.

As per NFL Insider Ian Rappaport, Deebo has undergone a battery of tests and procedures this week, and no structural damage was reported, which is a good sign. However, the wideout remains in pain, with a restricted range of motion in his injured shoulder. Rappaport further reported that Deebo began his recovery immediately after getting injured, and his Thursday practice will decide if he can play on Sunday.

As per Kyle Shanahan, Samuel is feeling better, but his shoulder still hurts, and he didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. However, there is no fixed timeline for his return. The 49ers could find themselves in hot water, as they have an all-time 8-9 record without Deebo on the team. This season, he missed two games against the Vikings and the Bengals, and both ended in defeat for San Francisco, as per Stat Muse.

The Lions are poised as the underdogs for the matchup at the 49ers’ home turf. Purdy and his Niners are a 7-point home favorite with -300 odds on the money line, while the Lions are at +240.