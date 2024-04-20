Days After Expressing Interest in an Unretirement, Tom Brady Shares Glimpses of Tiring Workout Session

Tom Brady’s still got it. After dropping a bombshell on the NFL world last week, the former QB is showing off just how easy it would be for him to take the gridiron again. It’s quite the rollercoaster trying to keep up with Tom Brady.

After teasing fans with hopes of yet another unretirement, a shirtless and sweaty Tom Brady took to Instagram to show off his insanely fit physique at 46. The retired quarterback put most young people to shame as he shared a video of himself running sprints in Miami.

Referring to when he was drafted by the New England Patriots, TB-12 wrote over the video, “24 years later…@nobull. no excuses. Show up for yourself so you can show up all damn day.” Brady seems to have maintained his chiseled abs and insanely swole arms, despite having retired a year ago.

Being in the shape he is in now, it’s no wonder that Brady is “not opposed” to lacing up his cleats if a team comes calling. As he said, he’s at peak physicality and could definitely return if he so desired.

Tom Brady Keeps Door for NFL Return Open

After retiring “for good” last year, and for the final time, Tom Brady has changed his mind again. He threw the fans waiting for him to take the field a bone when he revealed on “DeepCuts with VicBlends” that he’s “not opposed” to unretiring for the second team if a team really needs him in the postseason.

“I’m always gonna be in good shape, (I’ll) always be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” he added further. And as if to prove it, Brady posted proof of his good shape just a week later.

There are two teams that stand on the top of Brady’s list of the teams he could make a potential return for: the Patriots and the Raiders. If Tom Brady plays for the Patriots, he could retire for the final time, and end his career with the same team he started it with.