DeAndre Hopkins Celebrates His Mother as She Pens a New Chapter After Surviving Acid Attack & Navigating Blindness

DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee, is proving that resilience can shine even in the darkest moments. She recently released her memoir, “Grant Me Vision: A Journey of Family, Faith, and Forgiveness,” which offers a raw look into her life’s struggles, from surviving a horrific acid attack to overcoming poverty and abusive relationships.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver couldn’t be prouder of his mom’s accomplishments as he took to Instagram on the launch of her new book, to share a heartfelt message celebrating her strength, he wrote,

“So proud of you Momma! Whether you know my Mom’s story or not definitely check out her new book Grant Me Vision. Through her journey as a domestic violence survivor, blindness, and motherhood her story has been inspiring to our community and now I’m glad she is sharing it with the world!”

Hopkins has always been vocal about his close bond with his mother, crediting her for his successful NFL career. Fans might remember her standing by his side throughout the draft process, that’s how unbreakable their bond is.

While we often see parents proudly sharing their children’s achievements, it’s refreshing to witness DeAndre Hopkins celebrate his mother’s battles and her journey to find light amidst darkness. The NFL star believes his mom has truly conquered motherhood, despite the challenges life threw her way.

Sabrina Greenlee’s Challenging Life

Greenlee’s life took a devastating turn in 2002 when she fell victim to a horrific acid attack that shook the Hopkins family to its core. Unaware that the man she was dating was in another relationship, Greenlee found herself in the crosshairs of an envious partner.

The other woman reportedly ambushed DeAndre Hopkins’ mother with a mixture of lye and bleach, which Greenlee mistook for warm water. The caustic substance rapidly ate away at her skin, necessitating an urgent medical response. Greenlee was airlifted to a burn center and placed in a medically induced coma to treat her severe injuries.

She has had to survive more than 30 surgeries in the aftermath. It was reported that the attacker, Savannah Grant, faced charges of assault and battery with intent to kill. The court sentenced Grant to 20 years in prison for her actions.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Greenlee also reflected on the fact that despite the immense pain and trauma, she wouldn’t change her past. Greenlee believes these challenges forged her strong character and empowered her to inspire others.

She even found it in her heart to forgive her attacker, recognizing that letting go of anger was crucial for her own healing journey. And this life-altering experience ultimately led Greenlee to share her story through her memoir.