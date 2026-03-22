DeAndre Hopkins Reveals Two Priorities for Picking a Team as Kay Adams Sparks Bengals Rumors

At this stage of his career, DeAndre Hopkins is no longer deciding where he can put up numbers. He is deciding where his résumé will end. The veteran receiver’s next contract is less about targets and more about timing, fit, and the shrinking window to compete for a championship.

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Hopkins provided rare clarity on how he is approaching the next stage of his career, outlining the two factors that will guide his free-agency decision while speaking with Kay Adams at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

At 33 and entering what is likely the final contract phase of his career, Hopkins made it clear that his priorities have shifted away from volume production and toward team structure.

“I would say quarterback that’s established,” Hopkins said when asked about the most important factor in choosing his next team. “And the second, I would say, you know, a solid defence. I feel like defence wins championships.”

Deandre Hopkins to the Bengals?

🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 Slot receiver?! Houston? And – a shout out to Bill O Brien.. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/19USSiRWgF — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) March 22, 2026

The criteria reflect a veteran perspective shaped by multiple stops across the league, including the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and, most recently, the Baltimore Ravens. Rather than seeking a primary target role, Hopkins is now evaluating roster stability, postseason viability, and organizational trajectory.

During the same conversation, Adams raised the possibility of Hopkins catching passes from Burrow. The receiver’s response was notably enthusiastic.

“Joe Burrow is one of the best in the game. I’ve admired Joe since he was at LSU,” Hopkins said, referencing Burrow’s national championship run with the LSU Tigers that came at the expense of Hopkins’ alma mater, the Clemson Tigers.

Hopkins also signaled a willingness to adjust his usage if it meant joining a contender, stating he would be “very comfortable being a slot guy,” while noting his familiarity with defensive coverages from his time under former Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

That adaptability is significant for Cincinnati. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins already occupying boundary roles, any veteran addition would need to provide inside flexibility and situational value rather than command top billing.

Even as Bengals speculation gains traction, Hopkins has also publicly acknowledged his continued ties to Houston. Responding to a fan online, he described the city as “always home,” keeping the door open for a reunion with the franchise where he spent the first seven seasons of his career and built his Hall of Fame résumé.

While talking to Adams, too, Hopkins echoed the same sentiment, calling Texas “home” and revealing that he still lives there.

From Houston’s perspective, the fit would be more about leadership and depth than primary production. The Texans’ current receiving group is built around younger playmakers, and Hopkins would likely serve as a rotational veteran presence rather than a featured option. That structure could extend his career while allowing him to contribute in high-leverage situations.

Hopkins’ 2025 production in Baltimore (22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns) represented a significant drop from his peak seasons, but the context of the Ravens’ run-heavy offensive structure and target distribution helps explain the dip. He remained available for all 17 games, suggesting his durability has held up even as his usage narrowed.

For prospective teams, that combination of reduced volume but continued availability could position Hopkins as a complementary receiver rather than a rebuilding centerpiece, aligning with his own emphasis on joining a team capable of competing immediately.

Hopkins’ comments provide a clear blueprint for his decision-making process: he is seeking quarterback stability, defensive reliability, and a realistic path to the postseason.