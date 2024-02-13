Super Bowl Afterparty 2024: While Lovebirds Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Shared a Passionate Kiss, the Spotlight Belonged to ‘Masked Up’ Jason Kelce

In the last 7 days, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have possibly had the best week ever for a couple. While Taylor won 2 Grammys at the start of the week, Kelce ended the week with a bang by winning his third Super Bowl. Yet, throughout this period, the duo barely got time to spend together. While Swift was in Japan for the Eras Tour, Kelce was in Las Vegas preparing for his match. Now that the dust has finally settled, the power couple took the opportunity to party their hearts out.

After the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII last night, Travis and TayTay visited XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. At the club, Swift was seen dancing intimately with her beau on some of her famous songs. Several videos of the couple’s stay at the club have been making the rounds on social media.

The one that went viral, however, is the video where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen sharing an intimate kiss while Taylor’s “Lover” played in the background. But that’s not all. It was the latter part of the video that won everyone’s hearts, which featured the older Kelce. After capturing the lovebirds kissing, the camera in the video soon pans to Jason Kelce, who, in his Lucha Libre mask, is raging unabashedly at the DJ table.

Jason’s unabashed party animal instincts instantly struck a chord with netizens. Hence, they took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their two cents. The common sentiment across the internet was labeling Jason “a national treasure“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeTheShakeTS/status/1757146669404319936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickLombardiSK/status/1757146836375105884?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BYUFanGuy/status/1757149658579976516?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Bachelors of the internet meanwhile called Jason their spirit animal.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Fray24_/status/1757276649593209126?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dankuehn/status/1757254995869564981?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Jason Kelce took the cake for being the party animal last night, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes gave him a close competition.

Brittany Mahomes Convinces Post Malone to Do the Unthinkable

In the early hours of Monday morning, a video went viral on Instagram showcasing the Mahomes having a blast with die-hard Cowboys fan Post Malone. The 28-year-old pop sensation was performing at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for the Super Bowl after-party. Right after Malone wrapped up his hit song “Sunflowers”, Brittany Mahomes jumped on stage, much to everyone’s surprise.

Then, the former soccer star can be seen trying to convince Malone to change his allegiance with a Chiefs’ varsity jacket on her hands. After a few back and forths, Malone reluctantly obliged and kept repeating how this was a one-off gesture — staying true to his undying loyalty to America’s Team. Nonetheless, the moment ended in good spirits as the duo laughed and shared a hug before Brittany went back to Patrick.