‘He Just Blurts It Out’: Jason Kelce Details Dad Ed Kelce’s Hilarious Waitress Interaction at Brother Travis’ 1587 Prime

A day before the Kansas City Chiefs obliterated the Commanders 7-28 at Arrowhead, Jason Kelce, who was part of ESPN’s MNF crew, decided to head out for a rare father-son dinner at 1587 Prime. It’s that upscale steakhouse co-owned by his brother, Travis Kelce, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The restaurant opened to the public in September and has quickly become the go-to hangout for Chiefs players, their families, and even Taylor Swift. For Jason, though, it was a night of family, great food, and one unforgettable story.

“Coming in hot. 1587 review. Jason came all the way to Kansas City just to go to my restaurant,” Travis joked at the start of the latest New Heights episode, the podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers.

Jason gladly confirmed his attendance and made it clear that his visit didn’t disappoint. “It was fantastic,” he said. “You told me the hamachi, the A5 strip… lobster, also got those.”

Talking about the menu, Jason went on to describe his full order: the Big Red burger (named after Andy Reid), a cheesesteak, meatballs with whipped ricotta, and a few signature cocktails. “I got the Big Yeti. I got the Alchemy. Got both,” the former Eagles center laughed. “The Alchemy is real tasty… Cosmopolitan twist … call me what you want, it was tasty,” he added.

That said, the night’s highlight wasn’t the food… it was Ed Kelce. And Jason couldn’t stop laughing as he recalled the “favorite part of his visit,” when his dad misheard their waitress while placing their orders.

“The waitress is listing off all these things, and you know Dad can’t hear, right?” Jason said, setting up the story. “He whispers to me, ‘I can’t fu*king hear a single thing she’s saying.’ And all he does — while she’s still talking — he just blurts out, ‘Whippercotta Meatballs.’ Not loud, just blurts it out. She’s like, ‘Oh yeah, the Whippercotta is nice.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh no, no, he’s ordering that…’ It was so fu*king funny.”

Once the brothers caught their breath after their laughing spree, Travis couldn’t help but indulge in a question about himself: “What’s the most Travis Kelce thing about the restaurant?”

And as it turned out, Jason’s answer couldn’t have been more fitting:

“I think the most Travis Kelce thing is that it has a lot of regular food done at an upscale level. For a long time, Trav ate like a child — chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, grilled cheese. Now we’re at a steakhouse, and there are those same kinds of items, just done at a really high level.”

It’s perhaps this blend of creativity, class, and madness, which, much like Travis Kelce himself, is making 1587 Prime Kansas City’s newest hotspot. So while the Chiefs TE was busy chasing TE records on the field, it seems that Ed and Jason Kelce had already scored one of their own — with a night full of family, food, and a story that’s now primed to be a 1587 Prime legend.