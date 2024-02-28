Kyler Murray Projected to Team Up With Premier WR Prospect in 2024 NFL Draft One Year After Losing the Likes of DeAndre Hopkins

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals endured a season without a star receiver. This was after DeAndre Hopkins departed from the team in 2023, falling short of a trade partner for him. The release of Hopkins left a void in the Cardinals’ receiving corps, prompting speculation about Murray’s future without a premier target. However, there’s hope on the horizon as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches with Cardinals owning the No. 4 pick.

Advertisement

Marvin Harrison Jr., a standout prospect from Ohio State, has emerged as a potential solution to the Cardinals’ receiver woes. With an impressive college career that includes two-time unanimous All-American honors, Harrison Jr. brings an undeniable talent to the table. As the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, he also carries the legacy of greatness in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

The chances are better as in the upcoming draft, the Arizona Cardinals hold two valuable first-round picks. They include their own at No. 4 and the Houston Texans’ pick at No. 27. With several quarterback-needy teams set to pick before them, the Cardinals have a prime opportunity to secure Harrison Junior. The addition of Harrison Jr. would provide Murray with dynamism, potentially helping the Cardinals. Moreover, their passing game needs a boost after they ended the 2023 season with the 4th NFC West landing.

QB Scenarios for Bears, Commanders, and Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, several teams are facing crucial decisions regarding their quarterback situations. In Chicago, the Bears are deliberating whether to retain Justin Fields or explore other options. Reportedly, GM Ryan Poles is open to trading Fields, if the right offer arises. With a new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron, the Bears need a thorough assessment of their quarterback needs, and thus the draft.

Meanwhile, Washington Commanders are under the leadership of new GM Adam Peters. Peters’ history suggests a strong inclination towards drafting quarterbacks with high potential. Given his involvement in past selections like Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, it’s likely that the Commanders will prioritize addressing their quarterback situation in the 2024 NFL Draft. In New England, the Patriots are gearing up for another significant offseason. With a 75% likelihood of drafting a quarterback with their pick, the Patriots are actively seeking to bolster their quarterback dept.

Amidst these quarterback deliberations, the Arizona Cardinals can eye Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. as a potential addition to their roster. The top wide receiver prospect in the draft could provide quarterback Kyler Murray with a much-needed star target, offering a significant boost to the team’s offensive status.