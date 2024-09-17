Deebo Samuel Injury History: How Many Games Has the 49ers Wide Receiver Missed in His NFL Career?

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In a blow to the already depleted 49ers unit, star WR Deebo Samuel will miss “a couple weeks” due to a calf strain. Since entering the NFL in 2019, the WR has had a tumultuous injury history. He’s one of the biggest injury risks in fantasy football with his chance of injury at 86.6%.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Samuel has never played a full season and missed 15 regular-season games due to various injuries.

During the 2019 season, he missed one game due to a groin strain.

In 2020, Samuel missed a total of 9 games. He missed the first 3 games of the season due to a foot fracture (Jones fracture) sustained during training. He missed another three games after week 7 due to a hamstring pull. He had to miss the last three games of the season too due to another hamstring strain he suffered in Week 14’s game against Washington.

With 2021, came a host of injuries. He suffered a glute injury during a joint practice in the offseason. He suffered a calf strain and a shin bruise at various points of the season but didn’t miss a game for either.

However, his groin history came back to haunt him as he suffered a Grade 2 Inguinal Groin Strain in Week 12 and missed another game.

His most scary injury from that season came when he suffered a knee injury in the closing moments of the 49ers’ divisional-round win over the Packers. However, to the relief of the 49ers and their fans, he was good for the NFC Championship Game.

In 2022, Samuel faced several injuries that significantly impacted his playing time and performance. He suffered a Grade 1 hamstring sprain/pull, which caused him to miss one game.

In a pivotal Week 14 matchup, Samuel sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain and had to be carted off. On the same day as his ankle injury, Samuel also suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his knee. This dual injury led to him being sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Samuel’s 2023 season was equally tumultuous as he suffered a hairline fracture in his right shoulder (scapula fracture) during the game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

However, his most concerning injury came in the Super Bowl game where he experienced a Grade 1 hamstring sprain/pull in his left hamstring while running a route. Despite the injury, he managed to play through it, though the 49ers couldn’t register a win.