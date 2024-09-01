Deebo Samuel Provides Key Update on Ricky Pearsall’s Condition After Being Shot at in Robbery Attempt

The 49ers’ rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall found himself in a harrowing situation on Saturday, surviving a shooting during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square. The incident sent shockwaves through the NFL community, but thankfully, Pearsall is in stable condition at San Francisco General Hospital.

As news of the shooting spread, teammate Deebo Samuel quickly took to social media to reassure fans. “He’s good. Thank god!!!!” Samuel posted on X, prompting an outpouring of relief and support from worried 49ers fans.

They flooded the comments with prayers and gratitude for the update.

The frightening encounter unfolded as Pearsall was on his way to a signing event. According to the San Francisco Police Department, the suspect targeted Pearsall’s Rolex, leading to a struggle over the gun. In the ensuing chaos, both men were shot.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect is now in custody.

Samuel’s update brought some comfort to fans and teammates alike, though questions about safety in the city linger.

Pearsall’s journey with the 49ers has been anything but smooth since they drafted him with the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team’s decision to add him to an already star-studded receiving corps alongside Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk initially seemed like a stroke of genius.

However, his introduction to the NFL hit several breakers. First came the hamstring injury which forced him to miss crucial time during his first training camp, and then a shoulder problem only added to his challenges.

These setbacks had already delayed his integration into the team’s offensive schemes and limited his opportunities to showcase the skills that made him a first-round pick.

The shooting incident has added an unexpected and very concerning chapter.

While the 49ers and his family’s immediate focus would be on his recovery and well-being, the team still awaits official updates on his condition and potential return timeline.