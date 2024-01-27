Deebo Samuel Real Name: 49ers WR’s Name is Actually Inspired by Tommy Lister’s Character from ‘Friday’

Deebo Samuel is gearing up for his fourth NFC Conference Championship game this Sunday, marking a remarkable journey in his five-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. Known for his on-field dominance and striking performances, it’s interesting to note that Deebo’s nickname originated from his playful and mischievous days as a kid.

The standout wide receiver, originally named Tyshun Raequan Samuel, goes by the nickname “Deebo” thanks to his father, Galen. This moniker is inspired by a character in the 1995 film “Friday,” played by the late actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister. In the movie, Deebo is a neighborhood bully known for taking money from the main characters, Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker).

Deebo Samuel is a big fan of the movie “Friday,” released a year after his birth, and claims to have watched it countless times. Surprisingly, that’s not why he got the nickname “Deebo.” His dad gave him this name because, as a little kid, Samuels used to be a bit of a bully, taking away other kids’ toys. In an interview with FOX’s Kristina Pink, the wide receiver shared this interesting tidbit,

“Deebo is a character from Friday, and my dad actually gave me that nickname probably around six, seven-years-old because I used to fight a lot and bully kids when I was little. So, my dad gave me the nickname ‘Deebo,’ and it stuck since.”

Despite hoping people would know him by his real name “Tyshun” over the years, it never caught on, and now he has grown attached to his nickname. The affection for both his nickname and the “Deebo” character became evident in Week 4 of the 2021 season. Samuel showed up at Levi’s Stadium wearing a blue check shirt, reminiscent of the one worn by Lister in the movie. Notably, the back of the shirt featured an artwork paying tribute to the late Tommy Lister.

Standing tall at 6 feet 5 inches, Tommy Lister gained widespread fame for his role in the movie “Friday.” Before his acting career took off in the 80s, he was a wrestling powerhouse known as Zeus or the Human Wrecking Machine. Transitioning to acting, Lister showcased his talent in over 250 films, including notable ones like “Runaway Train,” “Blue City,” and “Beverly Hills Cop II.”

Deebo Samuel Catches the Eye of Tommy Lister

In 2019, the 49ers drafted Deebo Samuels in the second round of the NFL Draft. During his debut season, he made a huge impact in the NFL with his standout performances. Interestingly, his idol Tommy Lister not only took notice of him but also became a fan. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Lister expressed his admiration, saying,

“I’m a big fan of what they’re doing up there man. And Deebo, yeah I heard ESPN is trying to set something up with me and Deebo.”

Tommy Lister praised the San Francisco 49ers and talked about teaming up with Deebo Samuel for a potential movie. He even mentioned the idea of “Little Deebo and Big Deebo.” Moreover, Lister expressed his wish to attend a 49ers game and cheer from the sidelines.

Samuels must have felt over the moon after hearing Lister’s compliments. Sadly, in 2020, their budding connection took a hit. Lister fell ill, reportedly due to COVID-19, and passed away during that challenging time. Surprisingly, the cause of his death was later revealed as hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.