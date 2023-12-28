Deebo Samuel’s Valiant Attempt to ‘Expose’ Cam Newton Turns Into a Major Embarrassment as 49ers WR Gets Pranked by Random Kids

Deebo Samuel recently bashed Cam Newton for calling him repeatedly on the phone and even asking him to get on his podcast. During his recent appearance on the “Up and Adams Show,” the 49ers wide receiver felt obliged to take a jab at the former QB after the latter criticized his teammate. However, things took an unexpected turn when Newton revealed that he never contacted Deebo.

The 49ers star apparently had receipts and shared a few screenshots of his conversation with Cam on X (formerly Twitter). These texts are quite chaotic and even invite Deebo to Cam’s podcast. There’s also a strong ‘F-you’ before calling him out for his chat with Kate Addams.

Then came the twist when Deebo abruptly deleted his tweet. As it turns out, it wasn’t Cam Newton who approached him but some random kids who managed to get Deebo’s private number and thought of having some fun while stealing the identity of the former QB.

Fans found the entire situation amusing and filled social media with their humorous comments. One of the users quipped, “Grown man got trolled by little kids”

This fan crafted a cheeky reply and noted,

A fan brought up the weird fonts that were used in the texts and wrote,

This fan certainly had a laugh as he remarked,

Cam Newton was really shocked upon hearing Deebo’s statement on the Kay Adams Show. He took to X to clarify the claims made by San Francisco 49ers WR and denied being the one who reached out to him. Furthermore, he stated that someone else potentially using his name or identity might have contacted him, which eventually came out to be true.

Deebo Samuel Voices His Support for His QB Teammate

Following the episode, the only positive thing that came out was the representation of Deebo’s strong support for his QB teammate, Brock Purdy. Earlier this month, Newton made a few comments about Mr. Irrelevant on social media, suggesting he wasn’t a standout performer but rather just someone who managed the game well. Then, as Purdy struggled against the Baltimore Ravens and threw four receptions, Newton, without saying a word, criticized the star QB using a few emojis.

Nevertheless, Deebo stood up for his QB teammate, stating that when quarterbacks like Purdy face difficulties, critics suddenly appear out of nowhere. As per NBC Sports, the 49ers WR stated,

“Nobody wants to see us win, and they all quick to point fingers when things don’t go the way they’re supposed to go,” followed by, “Everybody knows we’re still the best team in the league. It’s just crazy how much they try to bring him down.”

Despite Purdy’s tough game, Deebo highlighted that the former still managed to throw for 255 yards. He further expressed that a tipped ball 25 to 30 feet in the air cannot always be controlled, leading to these interceptions.

Purdy has been quite reliable throughout the season, except from weeks 6 to 8. He has since led the team to secure the top NFC seed and effortlessly beat the Cowboys and the Eagles. He will surely excel in the playoffs, just like last year. The Faithful has been quite proud of him, and his teammate, Deebo, will surely keep cheering him on.