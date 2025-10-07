‘He Had the Ring for a Really Long Time’: Taylor Swift Reveals More Details of Travis Kelce Sneakily Planning the Proposal

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ever since Taylor Swift got engaged, she hasn’t stopped smiling, gushing, or, by her own admission, “looking at the ring constantly.” From red carpets to late-night talk show appearances, the pop icon has embraced this new chapter with unmistakable joy.

Advertisement

Now, as she is on the promotional run of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift is giving fans an even closer look at how Travis Kelce planned the unforgettable proposal.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, Swift revealed that her NFL star fiancé had been preparing for the moment for far longer than anyone suspected.

“He put a lot of work into that ring,” Fallon first remarked, looking at the sparkler.

“He did… and he had it for a really long time before he gave it to me… He custom-designed it with this amazing jeweler he worked with,” Swift replied, smiling as she admired the beauty on her finger.

The ring … an elongated oval diamond (an old mine brilliant cut) set on a simple gold band … was created by New York–based designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

According to Swif recently, Kelce remembered her showing him a video of Lubeck’s work over a year ago, a small moment he thoughtfully held onto. “When I saw the ring, I was like, ‘I know who made that… you really know me,’” Swift recalled.

But the jewelry was only part of the elaborate surprise. Swift revealed on Fallon’s show that the actual proposal came immediately after her New Heights podcast appearance with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce in early August. The singer had joined the show to announce her album, but unbeknownst to her, that episode was just the setup for something far more personal.

“So basically, I think for Travis, the podcast was just sort of like a distraction, a ruse, to keep me from looking out the windows of the house… There were blackout drapes on every single window. I was [intrigued, but then was] like, ‘You’re serious about this,’ and I really appreciated that,” she said.

The pop sensation then recalled how Kelce was unusually nervous throughout the day, telling her, “My heart is racing. I really want this to be what you hoped it would be.”

Then, once the podcast wrapped, he turned to her and asked, “Do you want to go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine? I’m like, I’m always going to want to do that,” Swift laughed, before saying, “And then I realized exactly why all the windows were curtained and why he was nervous.”

For those wondering, the backyard in question is the same as the one on Swift and Kelce’s Instagram announcement on August 26, captioned “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” set to the song “So High School.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Naturally, Swift grew emotional while reflecting on the moment with Fallon. “It doesn’t feel in any way normal for me… I just look at it and think — this is the person I get to hang out with every day forever. That’s the whole thing of it,” she said.

So yes, it is quite safe to say that Kelce may have pulled off one of the most romantic celebrity proposals in recent memory. Or as Taylor Swift herself put it best: “He had it for a really long time before he gave it to me… and he got it exactly right.”