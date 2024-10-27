“His Dad Played Professional Sports”: Brittany Recalls How Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Coaching’ Helped Her in Marital Life

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have gone from high school sweethearts to one of the NFL’s most widely recognized couples. Brittany, with her own sports background, complements her husband perfectly. Chiefs fans have long been familiar with her, but her popularity has now spread nationwide, making her a well-known figure across the country.

As the son of a professional baseball player, Patrick was already accustomed to handling fame and the spotlight. For Brittany, however, it was a new experience, and she relied on her husband’s support to navigate her growing visibility.

Brittany recently sat down with WHOOP Founder and CEO Will Ahmed to discuss family, fame, and more. In their engaging conversation, she credited Patrick Mahomes and his upbringing for helping her manage fame.

She explained that, as the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, Patrick was naturally more comfortable with popularity and knew how to navigate challenging situations and maintain boundaries:

” I think we kind of got thrown into the fire together and that’s what helped us do so well in life that we are. He’s a lot better at it than I’m because his dad played professional sports. So he was around it and understood it a lot more than I did. Having him help me get through it has helped a lot because he’s very good at managing those things and blocking people out.”

So what did Mahomes say that put Brittany at ease and helped her handle those stressful situations? Well, according to her it was just simple advice that gave her the boost of confidence she needed.

Patrick Mahomes’ advice puts Brittany at ease

Brittany has faced a lot of flak from naysayers since her rise to fame. They have filled social media with a lot of hateful comments about her, and even Mahomes. She recently got criticized for her political choices, with fans blasting her for that. So did she deal with that?

Well, she must have remembered a gem of advice that her husband gave her. During the same segment of the show, she highlighted that 2-time MVP advised her to ignore what people have to say, urging her to stop caring about those things. She revealed that seeing things on social media used to affect her a lot.

Now, Brittany has changed her attitude, adopting a more nonchalant approach. It was Mahomes who helped her get to this point, where she was confident in herself.

” I think the main thing that he always told me is to stop caring what people think, especially those that don’t even know you. Social media used to get to me a lot and now it’s just like honestly I don’t give a f*ck what people have to say about me anymore.”

It’s great to see Patrick and Brittany standing by each other, handling every curveball that life throws at them.