Drake Hypes Up QB Lamar Jackson Upon Inviting Him on Stage During ‘It’s All Blur’ Concert; “This is My Quarterback”

Lamar Jackson, the talented quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, recently surprised fans and music enthusiasts alike with a memorable appearance outside the football field. The star athlete was spotted on stage alongside the renowned rapper Drake during his ‘It’s All Blur’ concert held at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

Lamar Jackson and Drake’s friendship has been well-documented over the years with both of them cherishing it. There have been multiple sightings of the two stars hanging out together. Drake’s affection for Baltimore Ravens’ superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson knows no bounds. From their lively encounters at the Kentucky Derby to donning Ravens gear in Lamar’s support, the rapper has made it evident.

Drake Shouts Out to Lamar Jackson: “This is My Quarterback”

Drake was performing in the ‘It’s All Blur’ concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. The event was not only a musical extravaganza but also a platform for the rapper to showcase his unwavering support for Baltimore Ravens and its star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. During the concert, Drake brought Lamar on stage, hyping up the crowd with a heartfelt shoutout, “This my quarterback right here, Lamar Jackson”.

The friendship between Drake and Lamar has been no secret. The two superstars have displayed their friendship at various events over the years. Drake wore the number 8 jersey in his music video ‘When to Say When & Chicago Freestyle’ and now he gives Lamar a special mention on stage. It’s clear that their bond goes beyond the realms of sports and music.

The concert also saw other sports icons in attendance, with NBA superstar Kevin Durant among the spectators. The Ravens QB1 and his teammates Tyler Huntley, James Proche, and Odell Beckham Jr. took a break from training camp to enjoy the event. It’s evident that the mutual admiration between Drake and Lamar is only getting stronger. This also has left fans eager for more collaborative moments in the future.

Lamar Jackson and Drake: A Friendship Defying Superstitions

The bond between the Ravens QB1 and Drake has stood the test of time and superstition. Lamar Jackson and Drake’s friendship goes way back, with the rapper even defying the infamous “Drake Curse” when he wished the Ravens quarterback a happy birthday on Instagram. The dreaded curse, which supposedly brings bad luck to sports figures associated with Drake, didn’t faze Jackson one bit.

In a video posted by the Ravens, Lamar addressed the long-standing friendship, revealing that he had been talking to Drake for quite some time. In another interview with Bleacher Report, Lamar was asked about what he thinks of the “Madden Curse” & the “Drake Curse”. The dynamic QB replied in a sarcastic way, “Two negatives make a positive”.

The camaraderie between Lamar Jackson and Drake extends far beyond mere appearances on stage. Their special bond is evident through the way they support and uplift each other, transcending the usual celebrity interactions. As Drake continues to show support for his “quarterback,” fans can rest assured that this dynamic duo will continue to defy superstitions and conquer both the music and football world.