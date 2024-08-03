“Definition of Resilience”: Jonathan Owens Proudly Backs Simone Biles’ Message on Mental Health

Simone Biles has added another feather to her cap in gymnastics history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning her second Olympic all-around gold medal. She now boasts nine Olympic medals, placing her among the top 5 medal leaders in women’s gymnastics. Such an achievement calls for celebration, but Biles chose to prioritize a less frequently discussed yet incredibly important topic: mental health.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Simone shared a photo of herself in a meditative pose with the caption: “Mental health matters.”

Reacting to this, her husband and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, who took special permission from the Bears to be there for Biles in Paris, wrote: “Definition of resilience.”

Fans were clearly left in awe by the supportive message from her partner, which has already garnered over 21,000 likes.

Jonathan Owens hails wifey and nine-time Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles for championing mental health. pic.twitter.com/hAZJjii7NA — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 3, 2024

Notably, Biles has been a bold advocate for mental health for quite some time. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she made the surprising decision to withdraw from a few events due to mental health reasons.

Her resolute choice to prioritize mental well-being over medals shifted the focus to the welfare of athletes like never before. At that time, Biles revealed she was grappling with ‘the twisties,’ a condition where gymnasts lose their awareness mid-air. This challenge, combined with the pressure of competing at the Olympics, led her to step away for safety reasons.

Her decision to skip the competitions, despite dominating almost every event she participated in, reduced the taboo of talking about mental health and the need to prioritize it. Cut to the present, the elite gymnast is making a stellar comeback at the Paris Olympics, while also sharing a message that is all too powerful. So, it’s no wonder why fans were left in awe.

Biles’ mental health advocacy transformed the lives of many

Flocking to the comments, one fan noted how the star gymnast’s recent wins in Paris have brought a lot of happiness and a positive shift in the world’s energy, while another praised Biles for her honesty in dealing with mental health issues.

A third fan celebrated Biles’ impact on gymnastics while a fourth called her a role model for many. See for yourselves:

From courageously prioritizing mental health on the world’s biggest stage to a stellar comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A true champion on & off the mat. Here’s how fans are reacting: pic.twitter.com/3zCSLDoPBC — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 3, 2024

As Simone Biles prepares for her Women’s Vault Final on Saturday, August 3, followed by the Women’s Balance Beam and Floor Exercise Finals on Monday, August 5, all eyes will be on her. She has arguably already etched her name in the history books as the most decorated gymnast of all time.