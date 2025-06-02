“Deion Is Already Complaining”: NFL Analyst Suggests Real Reason Shedeur Sanders Fell in the Draft

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Players sliding during the NFL Draft isn’t exactly a common occurrence, but it’s also far from unprecedented. Still, most slides end the same day they begin. Shedeur Sanders, however, slid for three days, falling from a presumptive No. 1 overall pick in December to No. 144 on Day 3 of the draft in April. Despite many in the media attempting to paint Shedeur as a spoiled brat, he has since responded to the slide with grace.

Advertisement

And by all accounts, Shedeur has been a consummate professional since showing up at the Cleveland Browns’ facilities. Unfortunately, there are still plenty in the media, like FS1’s Jason McIntyre, who make a living stirring up controversy, especially when it comes to the Sanders family. McIntyre was up to his old tricks again on Monday.

The merchant of scorching hot takes decided to once again take aim at Shedeur and his father on an episode of The Herd. McIntyre, showing a complete lack of self-awareness, complained about the media attention of the Sanders clan, as he was contributing to that very media attention. He then blamed the Sanders family for that media attention that he himself just created.

“This, my friends, is why Shedeur Sanders fell in the draft,” the analyst said. “I thought it was probably 50 percent Deion, 50 percent Shedeur. I’m now thinking NFL teams, front offices, were just like, no thank you, precisely because of this. Folks, it’s the beginning of June, and Deion is already complaining about his son and what went down at the draft.”

McIntyre’s argument is so nonsensical that it’s almost hard to unpack. He claims teams passed on Shedeur because they thought Deion would bring too much media attention, and that the Colorado HC’s recent quotes supposedly prove this point.

When someone claims that someone is “already complaining” about something, it suggests that they’re complaining a lot earlier than they should. It is over a full month since the worst slide in NFL Draft history, and Deion is just now speaking on it. Saying that someone’s “already complaining” about something that happened a month ago hardly makes any sense in this context.

The fact that Deion took so long to talk about the disrespect the league showed his son is honestly impressive. There are lots of fathers out there who wouldn’t have taken five weeks to think on it first.

Oh, and for context, the “this” that McIntyre is referring to is this quote from Sanders:

“They want to create these narratives and then attach them to a kid that ain’t never done nothing wrong. You’re going to tell me he went into a meeting unprepared? Shedeur Sanders? Come on, man… My kids are built for everything. You’re not going to catch them in no foolery or no mess. It did hurt, though.”

A quote as innocuous as that—about something that happened a month ago—being labeled as “already complaining” and made into a big deal is simply irresponsible journalism from someone known for exactly that: irresponsible journalism and rage bait.

Every time Deion speaks, McIntyre tries to spin a negative narrative around it, and it’s obvious. Deion waited more than long enough to address something he had every right to. And what he said wasn’t wrong at all. Why shouldn’t he defend his son?

.@jasonrmcintyre reacts to Deion Sanders continuing to speak out about his son Shedeur falling in the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/Y2SVbuZ44P — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 2, 2025

Not to mention that Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has had nothing but praise for Shedeur since he arrived in Cleveland, saying, “I like everything there is about Shedeur. He’s done everything we’ve asked.” There have been no reports anywhere else of Deion’s recent comments ruffling anyone’s feathers, either.