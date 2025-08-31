“They Are Now Worth $1.67 Billion”: Forbes Analyst Sheds Light on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s ‘Double-Digit’ Prenup

For the better part of the last six months, the only football-related news that has been worthy of headlines is that of trade talks, draft picks, and free agency signings. Nevertheless, all it took was a simple “yes” for the love story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to run away with the headlines.

Their announcement, which was announced via an Instagram post depicting their proposal, was enough to captivate American audiences for days on end. Unfortunately, marriage is much more than a series of ‘I do’s’ and kisses. There’s paperwork, and when you’re as wealthy as Taylor Swift, there’s a lot of it.

According to Forbes’ Maggie McGrath, “that prenup is going to be longer than most books we all read.” The painful truth is that perceived lovers can often come with bad intentions, and when there’s quite literally billions of dollars involved, the responsible measure is to ensure that everyone is in it for the right reasons.

McGrath’s executive editor, Luisa Kroll, suggested that prenups, especially for high-profile celebrities, are often more detailed than most would imagine, but at the end of the day, they are incredibly simple in nature.

“It’s usually; Whatever you have when you come into the marriage, is your own… They are now worth $1.67 billion, so she would have the $1.6 billion and he would have the $70 million, and then they’d go from there… But you often don’t get those details until the divorce goes through.”

Of course, the region in which Kelce and Swift choose to reside will also factor in as well, as the results of divorce proceedings often vary from state to state throughout the U.S. “If they are in California,” Kroll noted, “that’s a state that’s pretty firm about splitting assets pretty firm down the middle.”

Even though Swift’s individual net worth is well more than a billion dollars and, as a result, also makes up the vast majority of the couple’s net worth, the self-proclaimed “gym teacher” and “math teacher” are still far off from being America’s wealthiest and most influential power couple.

“Jay-Z and Beyonce are still light years ahead,” according to Kroll. Even though Swift wins out in a head-to-head bank account battle against Beyoncé, it’s the billionaire status of her rap star husband that helps to lift them over everyone else.

In the meantime, however, it’s worth remembering that the gridiron doesn’t care about your bank account. Swift is preparing for the release of her latest album, The Life of a Show Girl, so she’ll be fine.

Kelce, on the other hand, will be looking to redeem the pair of lackluster performances that he put on in the AFC Championship and at Super Bowl LIX. As far as football goes, many are concerned that his relationship with Swift is actively detracting from what remains of his playing time.

Until he verbally confirms otherwise, the prevailing sentiment is that the announcement of their engagement also signifies this being the final season of his professional career. Should that prove to be the case, then he’ll certainly need to end out on a better note than he did in 2024; otherwise, he’ll risk jeopardizing the legacy that he has built for himself throughout the past 12 years.