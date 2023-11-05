Deion Sanders Believed To Leave Colorado For an NFL Job, Per Reggie Bush: “The Script Is Writing Itself”

Deion Sanders, who had an explosive start to the season with three wins, is now struggling to secure a win with the Colorado Buffs. This is especially difficult for the Buffaloes who now have three subsequent losses on their record. As they struggle to sail, the NFL veteran turned college football analyst Reggie Bush presented a candid take on Coach Prime’s future in Boulder.

In his interview with ‘Bleacher Report’, Reggie Bush shared his honest thoughts on Coach Prime’s future with the Colorado Buffaloes. Bush countered Sanders’ promise of staying in college football by suggesting that it’s only a matter of time before Sanders moves on to an NFL coaching job.

Reggie Bush Feels Deion Sanders Could Leave Colorado For NFL

In his conversation with Bleacher Report, Reggie Bush cheered for Sanders calling him ‘one of the best coaches in football right now’. His praises were followed by an anticipation of a call from the NFL for Deion Sanders.

“I have a feeling the NFL is going to come knocking on the door and I think that’s his rightful place is in the NFL,” added Reggie Bush.

Bush iterated that Prime Time can make a significant impact at a professional level. Reggie Bush pointed out that his sons are his anchor to college football and he might move on to the NFL with them.

“When’s the last time we’ve seen a head coach, and the son is the star quarterback of the team? The script is writing itself.”

However, Sanders has added time and again that he prefers college football over the NFL. Even as Deion Sanders has been frequently praised for his strong leadership, the Buffs are lacking in the season.

Colorado Buffaloes Continues to Struggle With Coach Prime

The Colorado Buffaloes saw some hard-hitting losses in the last three weeks. Their Week 7 loss against the Stanford Cardinal saw a 29-point halftime lead, blown to shreds.

Again, the Week 8 matchup against the UCLA Bruins came as another disappointment for Coach Prime-led Buffaloes. The loss was accorded to a struggling offensive line which led to a total of seven sacks for QB Shedeur Sanders. Buffaloes registered another loss in Week 9, finishing up with a three-game losing streak.

Deion Sanders initially took a staunch stance on the O-line struggles, swearing to ‘paint a new picture’ with an updated O-line. However, he moved to a softer stance after a conference with the players before their match against UCLA. The Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) failed to step the game up despite Coach Prime’s heightened expectations.

Deion Sanders has displayed great leadership and is appreciated by many including Reggie Bush. However, his efforts might materialize on the field when he strengthens his line in the upcoming season.