Deion Sanders’ Daughter Elated to Show Off Her Shiny Engagement Ring Months After Pregnancy Announcement

Months after announcing her pregnancy, Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra experienced another significant moment in her life when her long-time boyfriend, Jacquees, asked for her hand in marriage. Back in February, some netizens expressed disappointment in Jacquees for not shedding Deiondra’s “baby momma” tag, despite their long-term relationship. However, that label didn’t last long, as the RnB singer got down on one knee during their baby shower.

The surprise proposal caught Sanders’ daughter completely off guard. This was evident from the visuals of the proposal, as well as her Instagram post. On her social media account, Deiondra took shots at all those who had trolled her by labeling her just another “baby momma”.

She then showed appreciation for her fiancee’s heartwarming speech while expressing her gratitude for this new chapter of their life. Most importantly, she cheekily expressed her relief that Jacquees does pay attention to her likes and dislikes.

“Baby momma who? Lol Nah for real tho. We done came a long way in such a short amount of time. #NoOneButGod… This speech was everything. Reassurance and showed me you do be paying attention. I am so ecstatic…”

Deiondra Sanders’ heartwarming response and feeling of reassurance are completely valid. After all, it was a very well-executed surprise proposal by her soon-to-be hubby, who is normally ‘lowkey’ in his conduct.

Jacquees’ Surprise Proposal Brings Deiondra to Tears

A few weeks ago, Jacquees and Deiondra announced they would be parents to a baby boy this summer. The self-proclaimed ‘King of RnB’ then cleverly chose the ‘baby shower’ as the opportune moment to pop the big question, a rather unconventional time to propose to one’s girlfriend.

As per the singer’s Instagram post, the proposal occurred after Jacquees took center stage to deliver a typical “father-to-be” speech. But the singer subverted everyone’s expectations by turning this sentimental moment into a proposal speech.

He started his speech by narrating how he first met Deiondra and how their love blossomed to where they are today. Soon after, the singer threw the microphone away and grabbed the engagement ring from his pocket. The crowd immediately knew what was going down and so did Deiondra.

What then followed was straight out of a movie scene as Jacquees went down on one knee and proposed to the girl of his dreams, which was met with a resounding ‘yes’, followed by a peck on the lips. The “King of RnB” was visibly elated with the proposal and also took to his Instagram to let his followers know that “she said yes!”

It’s heartening to see that the power couple seems to be enjoying life with each other. Wishing all the very best to Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders for the exciting future ahead.