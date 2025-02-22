Will Shedeur Sanders be the No.1 Overall Pick at NFL Draft 2025? Dad Deion Sanders’ Classy and Humble Take

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer, so too does Shedeur Sanders’ NFL fate. The former Colorado Buffalo famously played under the tutelage of his father, NFL hall of famer, Deion Sanders, for the final two years of his collegiate career.

Advertisement

With his son now accepting invitations to the NFL Combine while being projected as a top-three pick in the draft, Sanders is handling the success of his offspring with class and dignity.

While fulfilling his own media obligations in the form of speaking engagements and book signings on behalf of his partnership with Aflac, Coach Prime directly answered the question of whether or not he believes his son will be the number one overall pick. With his typical poise and fashion, Sanders answered

“My brother, just when you say that, it means we’ve already won. Our dream wasn’t to go number one, our dream was just to go. We started off on the other side of the tracks. We were at an HBCU, we were at a small private school. He was the one that was looked by, stepped around… But he worked his butt off… Lo and behold, he is who they say he is.”

Likening Shedeur to the “little engine that could,” the man they call Prime Time couldn’t help to hide his pride in his son’s accomplishments. But where is Sanders’ progeny headed?

Sanders’ potential landing spots

If both analysts and Sanders himself are to be believed, then the New York Giants are the most likely candidates to call his name on April 24th. Hinting at a future in the Big Apple, the 2024 Golden Arm winner claimed that he’d be playing in Dallas, Texas sooner rather than later.

Likewise, ESPN’s Mel Kiper is projecting a third-overall selection for Sanders. Anticipating that the Tennessee Titans will favor the frame of Cam Ward, the draft guru believes that Sanders was in fact telling the truth when speaking about Dallas.

Oddsmakers find themselves in agreement with Kiper, as Ward is currently the odds-on favorite to go number one in this year’s draft. With the comeback on Sanders sitting at a robust +650, a first-overall selection would certainly be a surprise to the masses.

While Sanders did manage to set an FBS record for career completion percentage, Ward outpaced him in both passing touchdowns and passing yards while throwing three fewer interceptions.

Leaving just a bit more to be desired, the Titans are fully expected to indulge in the athleticism and metrics of Ward rather than the finesse and accuracy of Sanders. Of course, there’s always room for a draft day surprise. All three of the top teams in the draft are quarterback-needy, insulating the value of Sanders a bit.