WATCH: Inside Footage of Clark Hunt’s Multi-Million Dollar ‘Mansion-Like Suite’ Above Arrowhead

When the NFLPA released its internal player survey this year, the Kansas City Chiefs received quite a few ‘Fs’. They were overall graded as the 31st worst team for working conditions, just above the Washington Commanders. From nutrition to locker rooms to training staff, the club found itself at the bottom. Team travel, facilities, and training rooms weren’t any better either. However, for owner Clark Hunt, the experience is quite different.

As captured in a 30-second clip, the billionaire owner, who received an ‘F-minus’ in this year’s survey, has a lavish suite at Arrowhead Stadium. With a multi-million dollar price tag, this area, which resembles a mansion, features hardwood floors, stained glass, and spiral staircases.

In the video, only one floor was shown, which included several seating areas surrounded by TV screens and a large fireplace. Therefore, watching the game while staying comfy and warm wouldn’t be a problem.

As soon as this clip surfaced online, fans flocked to the comments to express their opinions. Several of them were quick to point out that this is why Jackson County voters did not agree to fund the stadium renovation, while others highlighted that the players have the worst locker room in the league, which the owners should at least take note of.

Conversely, a few users noted that this lavish space was actually built by Clark Hunt’s father, Lamar Hunt, and has been around since the ’70s.

After receiving an ‘F-minus’ from his players, Clark told The Athletic that they are making ‘significant investments’ in the training facility in the coming days, including the addition of a cafeteria. After winning three Super Bowls in the past five years, this is the least the owner can do. But how about the Chiefs? How are they gearing up for the 2024 season?

All Eyes on Kansas City Chiefs

Internal issues aside, the Chiefs have been doing quite well this offseason. The same, however, cannot be said about last year, during which they successfully defended their Super Bowl title, although their shortcomings were quite evident.

The receiving corps struggled significantly, dropping passes left and right. Patrick Mahomes’ production also declined, with the team recording their lowest yards per game (357.9) during his tenure. The points per game weren’t impressive either, standing at 22.2.

Mahomes was frustrated as well, noting that his team couldn’t play football the way they intended. While they tried to improve week after week, the end result was quite disappointing.

“We really didn’t play football the way we wanted to play all year long. It wasn’t fun. Every single week, trying to just continue to get better and better and results not paying off the way you want them to — it wasn’t a lot of fun.”

Fortunately for the QB and the fanbase, the Chiefs have made significant changes this offseason to address last year’s struggles. They added two explosive ball carriers: Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown (formerly of the Cardinals) and Xavier Worthy, who was selected 28th overall in this NFL Draft.

While Brown has five years of NFL experience under his belt, Worthy has made a name for himself at the collegiate level, even breaking the all-time 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine. Additionally, if Rashee Rice can take the field without a lengthy suspension, the Chiefs will surely make strides in their ball-carrying game this season—something they’ve been missing in the post-Tyreek Hill era.