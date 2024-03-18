Deion Sanders Delivers a Fiery Message About Being Physically & Psychologically Prepared for the Big Stage; “Competition Starts Now”

Colorado Football’s Spring ball last year was a sold-out spectacle that managed a TV slot on ESPN. Such is the magnitude of the event that Coach Deion Sanders reportedly told Lil Wayne last month [h/t Yahoo Sports] that they might even have a halftime musical for the spring game. With the Spring Ball being less than a month away and the new season looming in the background, Coach Prime and his boys have started their work for the year.

After a lackluster finish to a promising start last season, Coach Prime appeared to be fired up in the initial training session of the year. In a video posted by Well Off Media, one of the key points that Coach Prime focused on in his Pre-Spring Ball training session today was asking each player a very fundamental question – What Separates You? Coach Sanders wanted each one of his players to be aware of their strengths and focus on them.

But at the same time, he didn’t want them to forget that success stems from unity and they should use their strength in good use by helping their teammates hone the said strength. Sanders reminded his boys that every single aspect of life is competitive. From the most mundane of activities to the college championship, competition never stops. Competition starts now reminded Coach Prime.

“We on the same team. Don’t forget that! Make him better. Make them better because everything we doing is a competition and that competition Starts Now! When you wake up and walk out your house, that competition starts in life. When you wake up and put on this uniform, that’s compettion. When you take off this uniform and go into those classrooms, it starts your competition. When you get in that car after you go to those classroom, it’s a competition… The way you articulate yourself the, way you move, the way you run, the way you get down your whole generation, it’s a competition. And you in this room better be aiming to not only win, let’s dominate!”

After the address, Colarado’s student-athletes went to their indoor field for training sessions. The rousing goosebump-inducing words by Sanders made up for an excellent speech before the training session. However, that wasn’t the only instance when he used his impeccable motivation coach persona on his boys.

“The Standard is The Standard” – Coach Deion Sanders Demands His Boys To Set A Bar For Themselves

After the rousing induction speech where Coach Prime educated his students about the power of unity, the student-athletes went on to do a rigorous physical training regime. The regime mainly focused on endurance and saw the students making multiple sprints across various distances and intensities. The future NFL stars then went on to do continuous sets of the devil’s favorite exercise – burpees. After a tiring endurance session, Coach Sanders motivated the boys and gave the parting speech.

The NFL Hall of Famer reminded the boys from the earlier speech to identify their strengths and continuously work on them. He asked the boys to set a standard for themselves and urged them to never go below it. Coach Prime wanted each player to be accountable for each other, be united, and help each other grow.

“You got to do your job. You got to do your thing. Something got to separate you and figure it out. The standard is the standard. When we catch folks not living up to the standard they done, we ain’t playing. Do you understand?”

Last season’s performance clearly showed that the Buffalos have enough talent and firepower in them. What they lack however is the mental resolute which saw them have a disastrous end to last season. Hence these are encouraging signs for Colorado fans as Coach Prime isn’t wasting a minute on addressing the major issue – the mentality of his players.