“I’m Not a Huge Halloween Guy, But…”: Daniel Jones Reveals He Once Dressed Up as the Same NFL Legend Who Turned Down His Autograph Request

Although the New York Giants QB Daniel Jones concealed his symptoms during his recovery from a neck injury, he didn’t shy away from sharing a personal childhood secret. In a recent interview with Kay Adams on her show, the Senior Bowl MVP engaged in an insightful discussion on various league-related matters.

During their conversation on the ‘Up & Adams Show’, Jones reminisced about a time when he dressed up as his childhood hero and favorite football player, Steve Smith. What adds an intriguing twist to the story is that the former wide receiver once declined the star QB’s autograph request, making their recent interaction all the more captivating.

The Giants’ QB is a Die-Hard Steve Smith Fan!

As speculations swirl around Jones’ potential return before the week 7 matchup against the Commanders, the star QB shared a lighthearted moment during the show. The host immediately kicked off the interview by asking the NFL star about his affinity for Halloween, as the holiday inches closer. Jones replied that he somewhat liked the Celtic Festival, and said, “I’m not a huge Halloween guy, but I like Halloween.”

Adams then inquired about Jones’ most memorable costume from his youth, and the NFL star intriguingly revealed a time when he dressed up as Steve Smith. He elaborated, “I was Steve Smith one year when I was a kid. And growing up in Charlotte, I was a big Panthers fan. A big Steve Smith fan. So, I had the helmet, had the shoulder pads. The whole deal.”

The host was visibly and audibly surprised by this revelation and asked if his childhood hero was aware of this. Jones admitted uncertainty about Smith’s knowledge of the incident, but he affirmed that the former WR does know about his love and admiration. The star QB also mentioned how he keeps tabs on Smith, including the recent spat with Jerry Jeudy during the London coverage. While Jones’ admiration for Smith is no secret, the story behind the autograph rejection from a few years back certainly takes the cake.

Smith Had a Good Reason for Rejecting Daniel Jones?

In a 2020 interview, as per LarryBrownSports, Jones shared an interesting encounter with the former WR when he once approached him for a photo/autograph, which apparently didn’t go as planned. Smith was enjoying a quality bonding time with his daughter on a date, leading to this autograph refusal. Jones explained, “But we talked it through. I certainly have full respect for the daddy-daughter date,” followed by, “I still will take an autograph through if you can pop it in the mail for me.”

As it turns out, this story has a happy ending, as Smith later agreed to a signed jersey swap, making it a win-win for both sides. Jones’ cheerful chat has already brought smiles to the Big Blue fandom, which is eagerly awaiting the team’s comeback this season. Much like their star QB, they hold optimism and hope for his return before week 7.