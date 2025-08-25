“She’s Very Good for Him”: Happy Ed Kelce Says Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ‘Truly Deserve Each Other’

Despite early skepticism about their relationship, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to prove doubters wrong. Their bond has only grown stronger, with fans and media often spotting them enjoying each other’s company. Until recently, though, most of their moments remained private. That changed when Kelce shared a series of snaps with Taylor on Instagram, while Swift herself made a headline-grabbing appearance on the “New Heights” podcast, shattering viewership records.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Swifties have embraced Kelce, and Chiefs fans, for the most part, have welcomed Taylor. Now, the couple even has the stamp of approval from the people who matter most: Travis’s parents.

Ed Kelce, speaking on the red carpet at the “Kingdom” premiere, said he fully supports their relationship. He believes Taylor is good for his son, and the two simply belong together. It may have taken time and a few past relationships for them to find each other, but he’s glad they did. In his words, Travis deserves everything he has now because of how hard he has worked for it.

” I’m just very happy for him. He has worked hard for everything. He is enjoying it. She is very good for him. I don’t hesitate in saying that at any point. They are two people who truly deserve each other.”

Donna Kelce echoed that sentiment, expressing immense pride in her son. She reflected on his journey, noting how what began as a simple dream to make it in the NFL has grown into something far greater. His ambitions keep climbing, and she admitted she never imagined Travis would reach these heights, both on and off the field.

“I thought when they got into the NFL that would be enough, but they seemed to want more and more. So it’s been a real ride over the past three years, with all the Super Bowls, and going to events and the podcast. It’s been more than my soul and my heart could possibly have ever believed it could come true,” she added.

Both Ed and Donna Kelce have spent time with Taylor Swift on multiple occasions, often sitting in her suite to watch Travis and the Chiefs play. They’ve always been fond of her, and now she has their full seal of approval.

On the other side, while Taylor’s parents haven’t given Travis an official public stamp of approval, reports suggest they are very fond of him. They see how well he treats their daughter, meeting her needs, creating a safe emotional space, and showing up when it matters most.

Kelce even bonded with Scott Swift during the “Eras Tour” and stepped up for Andrea when Scott was hospitalized for a quadruple heart bypass. During that difficult time, Travis provided comfort and support, strengthening his bond with Taylor’s mother. The family deeply appreciated the way he was “on top of things,” ready to help however he could.

With both families on board, many believe a proposal is on the horizon. Rumors suggest Travis could pop the question once the season wraps up, possibly marking his final year in the NFL. If so, the couple isn’t expected to waste much time before tying the knot.

For now, though, as Kelce gears up for his 13th season, Taylor will be right there in her suite, cheering him on, as the two continue building more memories together, both under the stadium lights and away from the cameras.