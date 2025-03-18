mobile app bar

NFL Fans Joke Dan Orlovsky’s Wife Is Going to Have a Word With Him After His Viral Appearance on Kay Adams’ Podcast

Suresh Menon
Published

Dan Orlovsky, Kay Adams

Dan Orlovsky [Left], Kay Adams [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

There’s arguably no one better at stirring up a conversation in NFL media today than Kay Adams. The Up & Adams host has an undeniable charm that helps her bring out the best—and sometimes blushes—in her guests.

Her latest chat with ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, however, was a little different. It wasn’t just the football talk that had fans buzzing—it was a heartfelt exchange between her and Orlovsky that sent the internet into a frenzy.

The former NFL QB recently appeared on the show to break down the X’s and O’s of the offseason—from free agency to the draft. And once they had finished discussing the latest happenings around the league, Adams took a moment to give Orlovsky his flowers—showering him with praise and even reflecting on the possibility of working together.

“You are so incredible and a joy to watch. I always get smarter watching you,” Adams enthused. “Your Cam Ward thing this morning… I was like, teach me, teach me! It’s like taking a USB port from your brain into mine every time I watch.”

Then came the comment that set social media on fire: “One of the biggest bummers of my career is when you chose to go to ESPN over staying at Good Morning Football with me because I would have died to have been your teammate.”

“But wishing you luck with everything—can’t wait to see what happens next, and thanks for the time,” she added sincerely.

Orlovsky, ever the professional, graciously accepted the kind words, but his response only fueled the internet’s reaction.

“Oh, thank you. I feel the same way about you, and you never know—we’ll see what the future holds. We can do something, never say never,” Orlovsky said innocently.

As wholesome as the conversation between the two sportscasters was, NFL fans couldn’t help but poke fun at their chemistry. Many joked that Orlovsky’s wife, Tiffany, would “have a word” with him, while others quipped that the ex-NFL QB might be getting “the couch treatment” after the exchange.

Amid the barrage of ‘couch treatment’ jokes, there was a voice of reason hidden somewhere, as one netizen gave their take on Orlovsky’s dynamic with ESPN.

As one can see from fans’ reactions, everyone seems to be imagining Dan walking through his front door, only to be greeted by his wife with arms crossed and eyebrows raised. Maybe Tiffany saw the clip, maybe she didn’t, but one thing’s for sure—Orlovsky better have a solid game plan, as this might be his toughest defensive read yet!

