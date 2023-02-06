“Tom Brady retired and turned into Antonio Brown”: Tyreek Hill mocks NFL GOAT for his underwear shoot on Twitter

Tom Brady has finally moved on from the NFL after 23 long seasons, and now, he’s taking time to focus on himself. That includes his clothing brand.

Brady was drafted in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL draft, all the way down at pick 199. However, he turned his career around in a major way when he was given the chance to start when Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury.

Brady took hold of the Patriots’ offense and followed a superb defense and coaching plan all the way to a Super Bowl win in his first year starting with the team.

When it was all said and done, Brady finished with 7 Super Bowl titles, more than any NFL team in history. His stats are phenomenal as well as he redefined consistency. Brady played as well in his 40s as he may have in his 20s and perhaps 30s.

Playing for so long enabled him to reach and shatter almost every major passing record, and age never caught up to Brady. In his final season, he did play worse, and he wasn’t the same, but he still was in the top 4 for passing yards and set a new completion record, breaking his own previous mark.

“I just wanted to keep last week short and sweet. I’ve given a lot, gained a lot and learned a lot.” — @TomBrady on retirement pic.twitter.com/R6zYyqgD2d — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2023

Tyreek Hill mocks Tom Brady for his underwear pictures, compares him to Tyreek Hill

Now that Brady is retired, he has a lot more time to focus on himself and other parts of his career. He has a 10-year deal worth $375 million with FOX lined up, but he recently said that he’ll only be starting that gig in 2024.

For now, he’s looking to progress his clothing brand, the Brady Brand, and he came out with some sizzling pictures to advertise the company’s boxers.

Of course, such a picture riled up the internet, and fans were all over it. Brady also got some mockery courtesy of his former NFL colleagues, including Tyreek Hill.

Tom done retired and turned into AB 😂 https://t.co/jvyPXRpEMn — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 6, 2023

Comparing Brady to AB is wild considering the number of times Brown targetted Brady with his antics. Plus, the level of Brown’s social media posts was far more explicit and egregious than Brady who’s just promoting his brand. Still, it’s a funny troll Tweet to make and Tyreek Hill won’t miss a chance to take a dig at his former rival.

