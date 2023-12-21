‘Startled’ Brandon Marshall Couldn’t Believe His Eyes Upon Looking at Cam Newton in Stylish Hat & Bow Tie at 8 AM

In a really interesting short video on YouTube, fans saw how seriously Cam Newton takes his fashion choices. He recently had a down-to-earth chat with former All-Pro WR Brandon Marshall, where the former QB gave us a look at his special way of dressing up.

Brandon Marshall, in his typical humorous style, initiated the conversation by commenting on Cam’s dedication to his everyday attire. He quipped that the former QB’s head must have changed into the shape of a hat, as the latter always wears a hat. Marshall also playfully added that if someone calls Cam at 8 in the morning, they will catch the former NFL star all dressed up with a hat and a bowtie. He said,

“It’s almost like your hair and head are shaped to fit a hat now; you wear hats every day. Yo, you hit up Cam at 8 in the morning, and he’s got a hat on. I didn’t know this was a thing.”

This playful observation set the tone for a deeper insight into Cam’s fashion ethos. Responding to Marshall, Cam revealed his meticulous preparation routine. He explained, “Bro, I packed all my clothes the night before or prepped my clothes the night before. I know what I’m wearing from my belt, and my socks, to my shoes. It was something that was instilled in me by my father.”

He further emphasized the fact that he was not a morning person, which is why he prepared everything in advance. This response not only justified his early morning style but also reflected a disciplined approach to life.

Cam Newton Has Enough Clothes to Wear for the Rest of His Life

The former Panthers QB’s fashion statement isn’t just a morning routine; it’s a lifestyle. Recently, he showcased his impressive million-dollar closet on his YouTube vlog, revealing a collection so vast that he jokingly remarked he wouldn’t need to “shop another day” in his life.

Cam Newton’s huge closet isn’t just a regular place for keeping clothes; it’s really special and shows how much he loves fancy and stylish outfits. It has all kinds of cool and different designs, spread out over two floors.

When Cam showed people around his closet, he talked about how he picks what to wear. He said, “The hardest thing may be where do you start. Starting may be. Do I start with the shoes? You can. Can I start with the pants? You can. Can I start with the shirt? Like, yes, yes, yes, you can.” This simple yet effective strategy underlines his creative process in fashion, making each of his appearances a statement.

Despite his luxurious lifestyle and fashion endeavors, Cam Newton’s heart still beats for football. With a net worth of approximately $75 million and over $100 million earned from NFL salaries, Cam is looking to make a thumping return to the gridiron.

In his chat with Brandon Marshall and showing off his fancy closet, Cam Newton really showed how carefully he thinks about his style. It also showed how disciplined and dedicated he is.