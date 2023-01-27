‘Drunk & Unruly’ Jackson Mahomes Once Embarrassed Patrick Mahomes by Creating a Scene at a Nightclub

Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes, often make the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The TikTok celebrity’s numerous questionable actions have earned him the reputation of an ungrateful sibling who is causing problems for his good boy brother Patrick.

Not only Jackson, even Patrick’s wife Brittany has been heavily trolled on quite a few occasions for her heated takes on Twitter. In fact, last year, there were rumors that Brittany and Jackson were asked by Patrick to not attend his team’s matches.

Although all such rumors were quashed by the Kansas City QB, both, Brittany and Jackson stayed under the radar this season which actually prevented Patrick from unnecessarily getting dragged into needless controversies.

However, Jackson finally broke the streak a few days ago. While he was on TikTok Live, Jackson decided to shoot his shot at Instagram model Alix Earle which ended up sparking a troll fest on Twitter.

Jackson Mahomes once caused a brawl in a nightclub & cops were called

While this time around Jackson had a few sympathizers who wanted Twitteratis to take it easy, this wasn’t the case when he caused a brawl at a nightclub a while ago.

Back in August 2022, a video went viral in which Jackson Mahomes was seen shouting angrily at the bartender. Post that, he was seen expressing his anger on other members in the club. Eventually, the cops had to get involved to prevent things from escalating any further.

As one can expect, the incident caused an absolute frenzy on social media and Jackson ended up getting unanimously bashed. Back to 2023, many fans were expressing their happiness when Jackson was nowhere to be seen during Chiefs’ games.

However, the social media star recently posted a few pictures from the stadium flaunting his field pass when the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars. It appears like Jackson will be back for the coming conference championship clash and it will be interesting to see if he ends up getting targeted on social media once again or not.

