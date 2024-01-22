Patrick Mahomes Height: How Tall is the Chiefs QB Compared to His Brother Jackson Mahomes

Mar 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes I! (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes fans are over the moon with the Chiefs clinching yet another division-round playoff. With the stupendous win, curiosity is rising high among fans. Among a plethora of other things, Kansas City fans are curious about the height of the Chiefs QB.

Patrick Mahomes is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 225 lbs. His brother, the TikTok star, Jackson Mahomes stands a little bit tall at 6 feet 6 inches.

Mahomes’ remarkable height sets him a full foot above the average American male, whose estimated height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). This significant stature grants Mahomes a strategic advantage on the field, enabling him to survey the offensive line with ease and execute throws that shorter quarterbacks might find challenging.

Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to a third Super Bowl, after clinching one in 2020 and 2023. In just six seasons as starting quarterback, he has led the Chiefs to six straight AFC championship games, three Super Bowl appearances, and two championships. He is one of only two players in NFL history with 5,000 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns in a single season and became one of the youngest players to win league MVP and the Super Bowl.

He is often compared to Tom Brady, and many expect him to rise to the level of the NFL GOAT. While it remains to be seen whether Mahomes will be able to trump Brady’s career records, TB-12 easily surpasses him in height, at 6ft4.

The Chiefs’ QB’s height also plays an important role in empowering him to accurately launch deep passes, a pivotal asset of Kansas’ offense. He is able to have a better view of the field, assessing the opposition’s defense and making clutch decisions. While he may not have control over his height, he leads a disciplined life to keep all other variables in check.

How Patrick Mahomes Stays in the “Best Shape Possible”

In 2018, a much younger and less seasoned QB Patrick Mahomes told Men’s Journal about his diet. He revealed his unique approach to diet, by spreading out his meals throughout the day and eating four to five meals. He also stated that he often opted for two dinners so as not to eat too much at one time. He continued,

“I’ve gotten much better with my nutrition as of late. It’s something you have to take care of when you get to the NFL to stay in the best shape possible. It’s so important.”

In 2021, Mahomes’ performance coach Bobby Stroup shed light on Mahomes’s workout routine that involves incorporating exercises with a medicine ball, such as granny tosses and sit-up med ball throws; engaging in track activities like single-leg broad jumps and cone speed drills; and participating in strength training sessions, including front-foot-elevated split squats, three-position isometric pull-ups, cable push-pulls, and weighted hip thrusts.