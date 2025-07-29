“What! Hold on, What’s Your…”: Cam Newton Can’t Wrap His Head Around Ray J’s “Shower Stream” Idea

Ray J has never been one to hold back, and the art of filtering his thoughts before speaking clearly doesn’t come naturally to him. He’s known for making bizarre or offbeat remarks that leave people scratching their heads—and he did it again during a recent episode of Cam Newton’s podcast, sparking confusion among fans.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Ray told Cam that he wanted to shower with Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed and stream it. His comment referred to a viral overnight stream hosted by Kai and Speed, which featured a sleepover where the group, fully clothed, even showered together as part of the content. They all stayed in the same place, sleeping in different bunk beds.

Ray wasn’t invited to that stream, and he admitted that it hurt his feelings. He wanted to be part of it, but the way he expressed that desire rubbed some people the wrong way.

“Y’all have sleepovers before, right? I didn’t mean it like anything. I meant it how y’all meant it. I want to sleep over, too. I want to sleep with y’all n***as too. That’s how I meant it; pause, I know. I’m like, shit, I’ll take a shower with them n***as like on a stream, of course, with clothes on, bro”

Ray made all of these comments to Kai Cenat during a phone call, while Kai was live on stream. His double-meaning statements caught Kai completely off guard and left him visibly confused, even irritated. The phrasing of Ray’s words led to a bewildered expression on Kai’s face and eventually made him mad.

Ray later brought up the incident during his conversation with Cam Newton on the podcast, repeating exactly what he said to Kai. He told Cam, without changing a word, that he wanted to do a shower stream and shower with Kai and IShowSpeed.

” Yo, Kai, you diss Ray. Ya’ll ain’t invited to our shower stream. Yeah, I’m doing a shower. Well, Kai got made cuz I told Kai, I want to take a shower with you and stream with you and IShowSpeed in the shower. They like yo.”

Naturally, it stunned Cam. Unable to make sense of what he’d just heard, Cam directly asked Ray about his sexuality, even bluntly questioning whether he was bisexual.

“What! Hold on. What’s your sexuality? Do you play both ways? I think that’s important to mention when you say you want to shower with another man.”

Ray firmly denied being gay or bisexual.

Ray clarified that he doesn’t care about anyone’s sexual orientation or what people choose to do in their personal lives after leaving work. He emphasized his support for the LGBTQ community, sharing that he even started an agency specifically to represent LGBTQ talent, which he called the “Gaygency.”