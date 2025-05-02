NFL Analyst Names Washington Commanders In Top 5 Teams Who Had the Best Offseason So Far

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Following a remarkable 12–5 season in 2024, capped by their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991, the Washington Commanders aren’t flying under the radar anymore. Expectations have changed. And according to NFL insider Ari Meirov, they’re not just meeting the moment — they’re attacking it.

Advertisement

In a recent breakdown of the five NFL teams he believes had the best offseason so far (no particular order), Meirov placed the Commanders squarely in the mix, citing everything from veteran signings to smart trades and impactful draft picks.

“This is now year two of the Adam Peters and Dan Quinn regime,” Meirov said. “The goal was to take advantage of having something special with Jayden Daniels.” And that’s exactly what they’ve done.

With Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year — still on a cost-controlled rookie deal– Meirov emphasized the importance of going all-in while that financial window exists. “You have this cheap rookie contract with Jayden for the next couple of years before it eventually becomes $60+ million per year,” he noted. “And you look at what they did…”

The Washington Commanders’ headline moves? Veteran firepower. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore — all high-profile trades. And while each came with question marks about recent form, Meirov saw it differently.

“Did Deebo have the best year last year? No. But bringing him in on the final year of his deal — a motivated Deebo? Love that move,” he said. Same for Tunsil. “A motivated left tackle who’s better than what they had protecting Jayden Daniels? Love that too.”

It wasn’t just star names. Meirov praised Washington Commanders’ depth plays too: re-signing locker-room veterans like Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz, and bringing in culture-setters like Javon Kinlaw, Jonathan Jones, and Deatrich Wise.

Even with limited draft capital due to trades, Peters stayed efficient. Their first-round pick, Oregon’s Josh Conerly, was called a “very, very big deal,” especially after a now-viral clip revealed just how much offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury wanted him. In Round 2, they got corner Trey Amos — a prospect Meirov thought could’ve gone in Round 1. And fourth-rounder Jaylin Lane? “He’s electric once he has the ball. Could return punts. Could flash on offense.”

But the core message behind it all?

“I just love what they did — realizing the window they are in,” Meirov said. “You’ve got a superstar quarterback not making superstar money. Go pay everyone else.”

The approach reminded Meirov of Peters’ old 49ers days. “Every year, they’d make a trade at the deadline if they were close. I think they’ll do that here, too.”

Also named in Meirov’s Top 5 offseason teams were the Vikings, Patriots, Bills, and Chargers. But with Washington coming off a breakout year and already stacking weapons and leadership around their young QB, the Washington Commanders may just be the most dangerous of the bunch, as they’re not sneaking up on anyone anymore.