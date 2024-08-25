Deion Sanders Has a Dead End Job in Colorado: Paul Finebaum

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach and former MLB and NFL player Deion Sanders (21) of the National League watches the ball in play during the 2024 All Star Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Finebaum is not optimistic about the Colorado Buffaloes’ chances this season. And he isn’t optimistic about Deion Sanders’ longevity in Colorado either. Even after the Buffs bombed last season despite an impressive start, fans and analysts believe the upcoming season could be their second chance at glory. Not Finebaum though.

Not mincing his words, the analyst said,

“When they went off the cliff, people turned away and I don’t think they’re turning back this season, Stephen A. and I think that’s going to frustrate Coach Prime.”

While Sanders has recruited top talent, including standout Travis Hunter, Finebaum contended that there’s only “so many players you can recruit,” and the existing program is just not talented enough.

Finebaum noted that the transition to the Big 12 could ease some challenges, but he emphasized that for Sanders to remain relevant, the Buffaloes need to be in the playoff conversation this season:

“The league is easier this year being in the Big 12, but to be relevant they have to be a playoff contender, and I don’t think they are at the moment…I hope he’s patient, but ultimately I think that’s a dead-end job for him.”

Furthermore, he pointed out the limited recruiting potential at Boulder compared to other programs, indicating that Sanders might struggle to attract the same level of talent he did at Jackson State.

What if then Sanders wanted a change and wanted to move out of Colorado to try his hands at a much more advanced roster? Will anyone be willing to hire him after the disastrous Colorado stint or will his football coaching days end with the Buffs?

Hiring Sanders would be a “very smart move”

Finebaum, for one, thinks Sanders could weave magic in a playoff-worthy team. He acknowledged that while some athletic directors may hesitate to hire Sanders, there are certainly others looking for a change, who will recognize his potential as a transformative figure:

“I think there are a lot of places that he could completely turn it upside down where he would have a legitimate chance. But someone will take a chance on him, and I think they’ll be rewarded.”

Clearly, Finebaum thinks the Buffs are the problem and not Coach Prime. And he made it extremely clear when he said, “It’s still Colorado, and they are never, even with Deion Sanders, going to be a significant player in college football.”

It seems Finebaum has completely written off the Buffs, with or without Coach Prime. Prime, himself, doesn’t seem to have given up and is gearing up for the upcoming season, ready to prove himself. However, will he stay in Colorado even if this season too fails to deliver?