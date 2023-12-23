Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The online community, especially Taylor Swift fans, fondly known as Swifties, are buzzing with excitement over an old video of Travis Kelce. This clip, which has recently resurfaced, showcases the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at his Hamaam spa.

Advertisement

The video, originally shared by ESPN’s YouTube channel in 2017, offers a raw glimpse of Kelce during a relaxing day at the spa, and it’s making waves across social platforms, particularly among Swifties. In the video, Travis Kelce, aged 34, is seen walking into a spa room, exuding confidence and charm.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VIsOnCorneliaSt/status/1736873913622114450?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He is seen wrapped casually in a gray towel around his waist. His charismatic presence is further amplified as he flexes his biceps, brushes his fingers through his hair, and engages in light-hearted banter with the cameraman. It’s this natural, unguarded Kelce that had Swifties swooning, and of course, his adonis looks.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sams_pie/status/1736875384732254310?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lizzyyy1989/status/1736882046721720676?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/livsuburbnl3gnd/status/1736875531260301362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_noitsbecca/status/1736888334641741845?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Swifties seem to have adopted Travis into their fold with this resounding appreciativeness of his charms and looks. Dating the pop-star has always involved a thorough background check by the swifties and so far, Kelce has gotten the stamp of approval. From funny past tweets to now this video, Travis Kelce is keeping all us on our toes.

ESPN’s Glimpse Into Travis Kelce’s Spa Experience

This isn’t the first time Travis Kelce has caught the eye of Swifties. His courtship with Taylor Swift has kept him in the limelight, with lovers keenly following his every move and look. A YouTube video by ESPN, filmed six years ago, also fueled this fascination by featuring Kelce at a Hamaam spa.

The video captures an easy-going verbal exchange between Kelce and a spa attendant, presenting an extraordinary peek into his off-field persona. In the video, the spa attendant describes the rejuvenating and detoxifying remedies they have planned for Kelce, which include a Moroccan adventure and a deep cleansing treatment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VIsOnCorneliaSt/status/1736933126906032336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The resurgence of this old spa video of Travis Kelce is more than just a fleeting viral moment. It encapsulates the charm and appeal of a sports star beyond the field and shows how celebrity interests can intertwine with fan cultures in unexpected ways.