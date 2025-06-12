Deion Sanders’ Health Update: NFL Analyst Reacts to Coach Prime’s “Everything Is Okay” Reassurance

Deion Sanders has been away from Boulder, spending time at his home in Texas due to health-related reasons. While the exact nature of his condition hasn’t been disclosed, it was described in reports as an “unspecified health concern.” His son, Bucky, reassured fans during a livestream that his father was “feeling well” and would speak on the matter himself soon. Coach Prime has since broken his silence, addressing the situation on X (formerly Twitter).

Sanders thanked everyone for their well wishes and assured fans that he’s doing well and will continue to improve. He expressed gratitude to God for His protection and blessings, saying he’s now ready to refocus his energy on glorifying God and returning to his team in Colorado. He also noted that more updates would follow once he’s back in Boulder.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts, and all of the prayers. THANK YOU. I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. “

Buffs insider Kevin Borba weighed in on Deion Sanders’ situation a few days ago, praising the assistant coaches and staff for keeping things running smoothly in Coach Prime’s absence. He emphasized that Sanders’ health should remain the top priority.

Now, Borba has provided another update—this time addressing both Prime’s condition and the speculation surrounding his future in Colorado. He pushed back strongly against critics who were making light of Sanders’ situation, even accusing him of faking his health issues as a way to leave Boulder. With Coach Prime now publicly addressing his recovery, Borba says it’s a huge relief for everyone connected to the Buffs program.

After all, everything in Colorado football revolves around Deion Sanders and his magnetic presence. Things happen in Boulder because of him. Players commit, coaches follow, and national attention flocks to the program because of Prime. Even with stars like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders on the roster, Deion has remained the face of the team. The program’s revenue, exposure, and rise in popularity are all tied directly to him.

“I think the weirdest thing about Deion Sanders, whether it’s his health, his sons leaving, or people talking about him leaving for a TV job or him hosting TV shows. The weirdest thing that comes with Deion Sanders is the fact that, rather than talking about what he has done, what he can do, or what he will do for the program, people love to debate, to question, to predict when he is going to leave Colorado. I think people are just waiting for it to happen, counting out the days.”

What many critics fail to understand is that Deion Sanders truly loves Boulder and the job he has at Colorado. Unlike bigger programs, the expectations in Boulder aren’t sky-high, which gives him the freedom to build something special on his own terms.

Coaching the Buffs not only allows him to develop as a head coach but also helps him grow the “Prime” brand in a way that wouldn’t be possible at a traditional powerhouse like Florida State. In many ways, the impact he makes at Colorado could be far greater than anything he might have achieved elsewhere.

That’s why Coach Prime’s recent assurance that he’s returning—healthy and soon—is such great news. Not just for Colorado fans, but for college football as a whole.