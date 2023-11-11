“My Man”: Brittany Mahomes Showers Love on Husband Patrick Mahomes in Latest Romantic SKIMS Shoot

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews‘ romance is one for the books. Their tale of love began in high school in Texas and blossomed into what it is today. Their relationship endured as they attended different colleges, with Mahomes pursuing football at Texas Tech. Now, as a married couple, they navigate the joys and challenges of raising two children. And it seems like with it; the two also find some time together in their ‘professional commitments’.

Brittany recently took to Instagram to share a series of visuals where she was posing with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, for a holiday edition campaign of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. In the recent series of ‘campaign posts’ with her children, Sterling and Bronze, this post with her man fills fans with their love. So much so that she had re-posted the reel on her story as well captioned, “My Man.”

Kim’s SKIMS captioned the reel in question, signifying the ‘Mahomies love’ saying, “Feel the love in Fleece Sleep, available in new seasonal colors in SKIMS Holiday Shop.” After all, Brittany and Patrick have been partners through every venture, be it professional like the KC-Current or charity like 15 and Mahomies.

This story was followed by another few where Patrick Mahomes spent quality time with his children at an aquarium. This ‘quality time’ comes before the team’s big match-up with their TE Travis Kelce‘s brother Jason Kelce’s team and ex-Super Bowl runner-ups Philadelphia Eagles on the 21st of November.

However, it feels like Kim gave the Mahomies couple ‘the quality time’ amidst work and their first family campaign this holiday season!

SKIMS Becomes the Clothing Staple for the Mahomies’ Holiday Season

The Mahome­s recently starre­d in a new holiday campaign for SKIMS clothing. Patrick, his wife Brittany, and their young childre­n Patrick “Bronze” Lavon and Sterling joined forces with the brand. In the pictures, the family smiles while wearing cozy re­d SKIMS outfits and posing with giant stuffed teddy bears. This marke­d their first campaign as a unit, giving the Chiefs QB a chance to show his other side – as a devote­d dad simply wanting to make memories with his family this holiday se­ason in their matching Christmas colors. Mahomes expressed his excitement, saying,

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment. I’m all about comfort, and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany also shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, noting, “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond.” At the end of the day, this partnership with SKIMS adds an exciting new phase in the Mahomes family’s path through the world of celebrity endorsements.