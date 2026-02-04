Seahawks News: Maxx Crosby Explains Why Sam Darnold Winning Super Bowl LX Won’t Diminish Russell Wilson’s Legacy

Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl just two years into his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. But he could technically be one-upped by Sam Darnold if the veteran leads Seattle to a win in Super Bowl 60 during his first year in the Pacific Northwest.

Darnold had an MVP-caliber season in 2025, and he was able to carry that form into the postseason, putting up arguably his best performance of the year in a duel against the presumptive MVP, Matthew Stafford, in the NFC Championship.

Still, despite Darnold’s excellent first campaign with the Seahawks, Maxx Crosby doesn’t believe he would surpass Wilson’s legacy in Seattle, even if the Seahawks go on to win Super Bowl 60 against the New England Patriots.

“Nah, I mean, he’s been there for one year,” Crosby pointed out on his podcast, The Rush. “Russell Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowler at one point. Let’s be real. … Mr. Unlimited did have 10 Pro Bowls, and at that time was considered a top five QB for a long time.”

Crosby’s co-hosts seemed to think Darnold could surpass Wilson in the eyes of Seahawks fans, but Crosby wasn’t buying it. Safe to say, players tend to hold more respect for other players than media members or fans do.

When asked if Wilson’s recent subpar seasons with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants may have hurt his Hall of Fame case, Crosby once again jumped to Wilson’s defense.

“His resume is better than already some guys in the Hall of Fame,” Crosby said.

Wilson did indeed make 10 Pro Bowls, tied with Johnny Unitas and Aaron Rodgers for fifth all-time among quarterbacks. His 353-114 TD-to-INT ratio is also one of the best in NFL history. At 3.09 touchdowns for every interception, he even edges out Tom Brady, who finished at 3.06. However, Wilson never earned a First-Team All-Pro selection during his career, and that could work against him.

But while his HOF credentials are somewhat questionable, there’s no doubt he remains the greatest QB the Seahawks have ever seen. He is a legend in Seattle.

Wilson holds every franchise record you can think of: passing yards, passing TDs, TD rate, INT rate, passer rating, fourth-quarter comebacks, and, of course, wins. The package the team got when they traded him when he left certainly didn’t leave a bad taste in their mouths either.

And of course, they’ll never forget his role in leading the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl in 2013. Sam Darnold has a ways to go to surpass that Seahawks resume.