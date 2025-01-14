“Deion Sanders is Somebody That Jerry Jones Knows”: NFL Insider Highlights Cowboys’ “Mutual Interest” in Coach Prime

Former players returning to coach the teams they played for isn’t unheard of. Mike Ditka did with the Bears, Art Shell with the Raiders, and more recently Mike Vrabel returned to the Patriots as an HC where he won three Super Bowls. Could Deion Sanders soon be joining this exclusive list? Well, according to Adam Schefter, Coach Prime could be on his way to the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Jerry Jones parted ways with his HC, Mike McCarthy, leaving a spot open for someone like Deion to come in. Schefter revealed that there is a “mutual interest” between both parties and the two sides have contacted each other briefly. However, the serious talks are yet to begin but a few weeks, this mutual decision can turn into a mutual decision.

Earlier, the Cowboys missed out on the four-day window to talk to coordinators of the teams in the playoffs. They couldn’t act fast enough, which has been their unfortunately their story for the past few years. But Schefter believes if Jones is serious about Coach Prime, then he needn’t worry. They have plenty of time to come to an understanding.

Adam believes there is a real possibility that this could happen because Deion is one of the few people that Jerry respects and admires. Coach Prime too has admiration and respect for the Cowboys Owner and the two parties are too familiar with each other.

” If Deion Sanders is the guy they wanted all along, it doesn’t matter that they haven’t spoken to Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, etc. But clearly, Deion is somebody that Jerry Jones knows, there’s a great respect and admiration between two men and we’ll see if those talks materialize any further.”

Meanwhile, Coach Prime could be the answer to the Cowboys’ problem. He commands respect among players and knows how the NFL works, and it would be hard for Jerry Jones to undermine him. Dallas’s job attracts a lot of eyeballs whether they win or lose and if the former players like Dalton Schultz are to be believed, the place works like a museum, allowing visitors.

That won’t be a problem for Deion Sanders because he isn’t shy to stay in the limelight. He likes the attention and thrives on it. That wasn’t the case with Mike McCarthy who came from Green Bay, one of the smallest markets in the NFL.

However, the only thing that might be a hindrance is his lack of experience as a Head Coach. He has no NFL coaching experience and has only worked in college for four seasons. However, it might be the energy that the Cowboys need to end the 30-year Super Bowl drought.