Shedeur Sanders Says Travis Hunter “Could Be Even Better” After Insane Game Against Colorado State

Travis Hunter set Folson Field on fire during the game against Colorado State. His dual-threat abilities were on full display as he recorded 13 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver while making five tackles and an interception as a cornerback.

Advertisement

Many would think it couldn’t get much better than this, but according to QB Shedeur Sanders, “there is no ceiling” to how good Hunter can be. He said during the post-game presser:

“There’s no question he could be even better. It’s no ceiling, that’s the thing. I try not to put ceiling on things and we don’t really have no ceiling with anything in general.”

Sanders found Hunter 13 times in the game, with the two hooking up for two touchdowns, as they annihilated CSU with a 28-9 win.

Hunter’s dual-threat capability was a crucial factor in the team’s overall performance, showcasing his versatility as a player who can impact the game in multiple ways.

While he definitely had a major hand in last night’s win, Hunter did not forget his teammates and gave credit where credit was due. He highlighted how both the O-line and D-line “did what they had to do” to secure the win.

He praised the defensive line for their effectiveness, stating that they “forced a couple fumbles,” secured sacks, and pressured the opposing quarterback.

As he outlined coach Deion Sanders’s instructions to “get some turnovers,” he credited the overall dominance of the front on both sides of the ball as a key factor in the team’s victory.

With this game, Hunter’s candidacy for the Heisman and his draft stock has only gotten stronger.

After getting blown out of the water by the Cornhuskers last week, the Buffaloes made a strong comeback in Week 3 against another big rival. However, they will need to harness all the momentum as they go up against Baylor next Saturday.