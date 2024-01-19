Deion Sanders Rolls His Eyes at the Cowboys Losing Another Playoff Game, Seemingly Throws Star Players Under the Bus

The Dallas Cowboys, led by star quarterback Dak Prescott and a one-time Super Bowl champion coach Mike McCarthy, fell short of securing another playoff victory. While they have seen success in the regular season, the team has faced big challenges in crucial games, causing frustration, even among franchise legends like Coach Prime.

In the ’90s, the Dallas Cowboys were a powerhouse, clinching three Super Bowls and reaching four Conference Championships. Even Deion Sanders, the former cornerback, contributed to their last Super Bowl victory in the 1995 season. However, the team has lost its touch, undergoing a 28-year dry spell without a Super Bowl win. Deion, while addressing the recent struggles, had much to say about the current state of the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Prime recently appeared on the “RG3 and The Ones” podcast and was asked by Robert Griffin III about the current issues with the Dallas Cowboys and what they need to address to make a successful playoff contention team. In a nutshell, the legendary cornerback summed it up in just one line.

“Big time players making big time plays in big time games.”

Sanders, without pointing fingers, highlighted the importance of star players stepping up in crucial moments. In the playoff game, although Dak Prescott threw for an impressive 403 yards and three touchdowns, he also had two interceptions, one leading to a 64-yard pick-six. Unfortunately, the Packers seized the opportunity and won the game 48-32. Prescott has faced challenges this season against winning teams, and the Cowboys must address this issue. It’s not just about talent; they need a team with players who consistently perform well in crucial moments.

Will Deion Sanders’ Coach the Cowboys?

After the Cowboys lost to the Packers, RGIII took to social media, expressing his frustration and wishing for Deion Sanders to become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. During their podcast together, RGIII asked Deion about his coaching plans in the professional league, specifically for the Cowboys. However, Deion seemed quite hesitant about taking on that role.

In a playful manner, Deion Sanders hinted that the only way he might consider coaching the Dallas Cowboys is if his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, who play for the Colorado Buffaloes, get drafted by the Cowboys. He stated,

“Only scenario you could possibly come with right now is to throw my kids in, both the kids in, no no. But I said no. You played with guys that was getting a handsome check that didn’t want to play. How am I gonna handle that as a coach at the next level? Man, come on, man. These kids don’t want to practice no more man.”

Sanders talked about the challenges of coaching in the NFL, highlighting the difficulty of managing highly paid athletes who may lack motivation. Moreover, Sanders expressed preference for the college game, where he can still influence and guide young minds.

