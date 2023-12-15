Deion Sanders’ Rumored Girlfriend Qiana Aviles Once Revealed What It was Like Being on America’s Most Wanted

Deion Sanders consistently manages to attract attention, be it in his personal life or his professional endeavors. The updated headlines swirling around him now have his newly reported companion Qiana Aviles and her intriguing past of being imprisoned in the early years of her life and being on the run from the authorities.

Qiana Aviles is a fitness model and a successful entrepreneur with multiple businesses in her portfolio. However, in a shocking revelation, Aviles spoke about the time when she was on America’s Most Wanted List.

Deion Sanders was linked to Qiana after Tracey chose to publicly call it quits through an Instagram post. According to the report on Media Take Out, the major reason behind this was Deion’s ambiguity about including her in his life.

The news has been largely unconfirmed as there are no sightings of the rumored couple. However, Sanders’ personal life is making headlines following his breakup with his 11-year-long girlfriend Tracey Edmonds. Then again, what came as a shock was Edmonds chose to delete her cordial post announcing the split with Coach Prime. The whirlwind of news around the relationship has set the limelight on Qiana, who was incarcerated at the age of 25.

Deion Sanders Rumoured Girlfriend Sheds Light on Her Troubled Past

Coming to Qiana Aviles, the new companion of Deion Sanders, her family belongs to Puerto Rico and raised her in Brooklyn. Speaking from the same place in her time on ‘Growing Up Latina’, Qiana revealed an excerpt from her troubled past. Digging deeper into her background, she talked about the time when she spent seven years on the run. Subsequently, she was arrested at the age of 25 along with her mother.

“I was on the run for seven years. So I was like 25. So I was just like ready to you know face what I had to do and just looking forward to a better life at some point.”

That being said, Qiana’s family had a history of crime which has mostly remained unknown. However, she was arrested in New Jersey, following which she shared a prison cell with her mother. Sharing her horrid experience, Aviles added,

“When at 18, when we both went on the run, I had to leave school, I had to do all of these things, my life changed.”

This was a bad phase for Aviles who is now an owner of multiple businesses and an investor. However, Aviles considered her release as a second opportunity in life. Consequently, the rumored girlfriend of Colorado HC took a shot to follow her unfulfilled dreams.

“Now it’s both of us that are on the run and being on America’s Most Wanted. And like all these things really takes a toll on you as a woman, but never once did it deter me from my goal.”

The transformed mindset led her to return to school and study finance at Baruch College for Finance. She started Nail Lounge as her first business venture on Broadway and Dyckman Street in New York. The unique concept led her to an entrepreneurial journey that she continues to pursue to this day.