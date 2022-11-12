Tom Brady Admits Using German Beer As Bait To Lure Rob Gronkowski Back To The Buccaneers Squad

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is an absolute superstar in the world of the NFL. 7 Super Bowl titles, innumerable awards and records to his name but he is still not done.

Tom has been active in the league for over two decades and one can still sense the passion he has to be on top of the game. This is why he is called the GOAT.

Although Tom has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of the sport, he hasn’t signed super massive deals to feature in the competition. This question has been directed towards Tom on numerous occasions.

In reply, Tom has stated that he knows he has been saving a lot in cap money for his teams as his main focus has been to play for a unit which is capable enough to win the competition.

Tom Brady Desperately Wants Rob Gronkowski To Un-Retire Once Again

Tom is one of a kind. He is a fantastic leader whose main focus has been to build a strong team around him. He famously pulled Gronk out of retirement in 2020 and a result, the Bucs ended up winning the competition.

Gronk decided to retire yet again earlier this year and has shown no signs of coming back. At that time, Brady had also called it quits but he un-retired in a matter of weeks.

As expected, speculations about Gronk un-retiring yet again for his friend started emerging. Recently, during an appearance on the Let’s Go podcast, Tom hinted that ahead of the Germany game against the Seahawks, he tried getting Gronk back on the Bucs’ roster with the help of some beer.

“I heard the only thing you’re allowed to drink on the sidelines at these German games is beer,” Brady stated. “Whoever thought, these huge steins of beer, of German lager. I actually tried to recruit Gronk back just for this game in particular. Hopefully, he goes for it.”

On the coming Sunday, the Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks and a riveting encounter is expected.

