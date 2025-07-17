“Why Apply for This Job?”: Shilo Sanders Calls Out Staff for Delay in Smoothie Delivery After Buccaneers’ Practice

Shilo Sanders went undrafted, but he still found a way to keep his NFL dream alive by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. While it’s a big step, the path ahead remains uncertain. UDFA signings rarely make the final roster. That’s why Shilo is leaving nothing to chance.

With training camp in full swing and preseason games just around the corner, the Colorado alum is pushing himself to the limit. He recently had an especially grueling day, giving it everything he had. But the lack of proper and timely hydration didn’t do him any favors, making the grind even tougher.

After an exhausting day at Buccaneers training camp, Shilo Sanders decided to head into town for a quick smoothie to recharge. He panted heavily, completely drained and desperate to refuel his body. But what should’ve been a simple stop quickly became a frustrating experience.

When he entered the smoothie shop, they ignored his repeated requests to place an order. Despite clearly expressing his urgency, no one showed any initiative or willingness to help. Sanders even warned the staff that he would leave if no one stepped up to serve him, but still, nothing.

He was visibly frustrated and even joked that he’d go into the kitchen and make the smoothie himself. What made matters worse was seeing a man in the back, doing nothing but eating, seemingly oblivious to the customers.

“I need something right now, bro. I’m thirsty, hungry, everything. Well, if they don’t hurry up, I’m going to leave.”

Eventually, Shilo did get to place his order—a rich, fruity smoothie—and stepped outside to cool off while it was being prepared. While waiting, he delivered an important message on camera, aimed at the work ethic, or lack thereof, he had just encountered.

His message? Simple and pointed: stop taking jobs you have no interest in doing.

“If you don’t feel like doing your job, bro why apply for this job? There are so many job where you can just stay at home and work. But if I walk in trying to do business with you, and it’s like I’m getting on your nerves bro, like I’m just a hassle, then you need to get a new job. Just don’t sign up for it if you don’t want to do this job.”

According to him, doing a job you hate, with a poor attitude, doesn’t help anyone, and it’s certainly not the path to success.

Shilo believes people shouldn’t go through the motions of applying for a job if they have no real intention of doing the work. He called it a pointless charade and a waste of everyone’s time. Drawing a comparison to the NFL, he explained it’s like a player entering the draft, making the NFL, and then refusing to show up for practice, or worse, not playing at all.

As the saying goes, if you do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. And in this case, Shilo isn’t wrong—his message about finding purpose and passion in your work rings true.

But as always, his delivery might not earn him many new fans. While he made a valid point, it’s hard to ignore the optics of the situation: Shilo Sanders, a high-profile athlete, berating a minimum-wage worker at a smoothie shop.