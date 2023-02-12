NFL Rumors: Is Andy Reid Retiring After Super Bowl LVII?

Nov 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during a timeout during an NFL game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have been nothing short of sensational, not only during this season but in the last few years as well. Patrick Mahomes’ unit has become synonymous with consistency and a major amount of credit for this has to go to coach Andy Reid.

64-year-old Reid who started his coaching career at BYU way back in 1982 as a graduate assistant, got the NFL head coach job for the first time in 1999. He was signed by Philadelphia Eagles and he stayed with them till 2012.

Post that, Andy joined the Kanas City Chiefs and slowly transformed their fortunes. He won his first Super Bowl title as a head coach during the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to clinch the Lombardi.

After that, Reid took them to another Super Bowl final in 2021 when they unfortunately couldn’t cross the line against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and now, he has yet succeeded in guiding his team to the Super Bowl.

Also Read: Super Bowl LVII Official Merchandise: When, Where & How To Buy?

Andy Reid might take a major call about his future in the league after Super Bowl LVII

However, fans are concerned that the vastly experienced and incredibly successful coach might call it quits after the Super Bowl LVII clash. Just a little while ago, Reid had a chat with Jay Glazer during which he stated that he isn’t getting any younger.

FOX: #Chiefs Andy Reid didn’t rule out retiring after Super Bowl LVII, per @JayGlazer “I’ll have a decision I’ll need to make.” pic.twitter.com/TilywCMSK5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2023

“I have a decision I’ll have to make after this game,” Andy further told Glazer. As one can expect, rumors about Reid’s retirement started spreading like wildfire after this news came out.

If this is going to be Reid’s last game as an NFL head coach, the Chiefs would surely like to give him a proper send off by winning the championship and of course, by giving him another celebratory Gatorade bath.

Back in 2020 when the Chiefs had won the championship, a few players completely surprised Reid by giving him a nice Gatorade bath. Reid had claimed after the contest that he told everyone that he’ll kill them in the offseason.

Nothing like the Gatorade bath! Watch Andy Reid and his coaching staff talk about the key moments throughout the 2019 @Chiefs championship run 🏆 📺: Time’s Yours: Andy Reid and the 2019 Chiefs | TONIGHT (9pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/QWEzgf1PIq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 10, 2020

“You are supposed to pick me up and not throw Gatorade on me,” Reid had claimed jokingly.

Also Read: “That’s not happening!” : Jason & Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce reveals why she will not toss the coin at ‘Kelce Bowl’