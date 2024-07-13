Deion Sanders Tells Haters to ‘Back Off’ With Their Nepotism Claims About His Sons

Deion Sanders has established himself as one of the most beloved NFL athletes in America. However, ever since he started his coaching career, things have changed, with newfound hate and criticism surfacing against him for alleged favoritism towards his kids, given that he coaches the team where they play. Many label it as ‘nepotism.’ However, in a recent interview, Deion had enough and gave a fiery response to his detractors.

In an exclusive interview with ON3 Recruits yesterday, Sanders revealed that he barely gets affected by the naysayers. Hence, he seldom replies to his trolls. However, what irks him is the trolls going below the belt and spreading hate against his kids on his social media profile.

“I ain’t got time for that [social media trolls]. I’m built a little different, man. [But] when you come at my kids, I may check you every now and then… [Just] don’t come at my kids. They ain’t got nothing to do with this. Come at them on their page, but don’t come at my kids on my page.”

Deion gave an analogy of a kite and said that every time he posts his kids on his social media, he looks at it like a kite; he just wants to see them soar. Hence, he gets agitated when someone tries to cut the strings. But the sucker punch by Deion came in the next line, where he reasoned that most trolls cry nepotism at his posts because of their own father’s failures.

“I’m putting them out there like a kite. I just want them to soar. And don’t get mad at me because your daddy didn’t do what he’s supposed to do.”

With the killer line, Deion truly proved the age-old adage that the apple doesn’t fall far away from a tree, as the exact sentiment was expressed by his daughter last month.

Deiondra Sanders Comes to Bronny’s Rescue

One of the biggest debates around nepotism in American sports occurred when the Lakers signed LeBron James’ son Bronny to the team, despite averaging 4.8 PPG. Fans were enraged that quality college athletes averaging 8-9 points per game were missing out on an NBA opportunity, arguably due to the favoritism towards the prodigy.

The discourse was so huge that all sects of American sports personalities and fans had their say in it. While the major consensus was anti-nepotistic, Deiondra Sanders turned out to be an unlikely ally for Bronny.

Deion Sanders’ daughter took to her Instagram Story and penned a message that read, “Don’t be mad at LeBron because you can’t get your son on at FedEx with you.”

As one can see, Deiondra’s story and Deion’s words from the interview are exactly alike. Throughout history, pro-nepotism ideologists have always urged naysayers to focus on the emotional aspect of their actions.

A part of this ideology is the simple notion that a father will do everything to ensure a comfortable life for his kids. Thus, it’s no surprise to see Deion and Deiondra having a go at the father figures of the naysayers.

After all, who would say no to generational riches and comfort in today’s world of hyperinflation, overpopulation, and unemployment rates? So if one cries nepotism, it’s better to ask yourself if you wouldn’t have done the same in their situation.