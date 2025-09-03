Deion Sanders Urges Colorado Athletes to “Take a Little More Time in the Cafeteria” After Week 1 Setback

After a grueling battle with bladder cancer, Deion Sanders’ triumphant return to the sidelines of Folsom Field was spoiled with a 27-20 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Colorado came into the contest as four-point underdogs, so even though the loss wasn’t necessarily an upset for the retooling Buffaloes, it’s still enough to cause Coach Prime and the rest of his herd to regroup.

In his first meeting with the team on Saturday morning following the loss, the NFL Hall of Famer made sure to clarify everyone’s understanding of the word “adversity” before beginning to explain that,

“When you go through adversity, and you sit there and have a pity party… It’s going to kill you. But, if you keep on moving, what happens? You get ready for the next challenge… You are meant to progress, and that’s what we’re going to do today. We’re going to admit it, quit it, forget it.”

After that was made clear, it was time to get back to prepping for the day’s practice as usual. It’s the first season opener that Sanders has lost in his time at Colorado, but it’s clear that he sees no need for panic just yet. For now, it’s about keeping the team on track and continuing to search for their next big play maker.

In fact, he even went as far as to suggest that he wants his kids to make sure that they are taking their time when preparing for the day and getting their morning nutrients.Understanding that many of them may not be destined for the National Football League, it seems as if he simply wants them to make the absolute most of the college experience while they still have it.

“I don’t want you to get in here until seven o’clock… Take a little more time in the cafeteria. Enjoy each other, talk, communicate, do whatever you gotta do, but you’re getting in here too early. I don’t want you here until seven o’clock, okay? Because now some of you are pushing it up and some of you guys are running late and I don’t want to discipline you for being on time but, you know how I am.”

They may not be his actual sons, like Shilo and Shedeur, but Sanders certainly appears to be doing his best to treat the kids like his own. There’s no doubt that both of his aforementioned boys, as well as Travis Hunter, are sorely missed, but both he and the program must move on.

Thankfully, the Buffaloes have an easier matchup coming their way in the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. Colorado is currently being listed as -23.5 point favorites, so it seems like they’ll get the spirit booster that they need to help rebound from a lackluster start to the season.