“No Reason to Take This Dump on Skip Bayless”: Jason Whitlock Advises Shannon Sharpe to Stop Playing Victim & Stand Up for Bayless

2023 saw the end of Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless’ partnership on FOX Network’s Undisputed show. After parting ways, Skip continued with new co-hosts while Shannon joined ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A Smith, resulting in a huge increase in viewership.

Recently on Shannon’s podcast “Club Shay Shay,” Record executive Steve Stoute criticized Skip Bayless for relying on black athletes for views and that left many wondering why Shannon did not defend Skip.

One of those was columnist Jason Whitlock, who criticized Shannon Sharpe’s reaction and called him out on his podcast “Fearless.” Whitlock suggested that Sharpe should have intervened in the situation involving Steve Stoute and been more truthful. He believes Sharpe should have acknowledged the kernels of truth in Skip Bayless’ comments and not succumbed to a victimhood narrative pushed by Stoute.

Moreover, Jason Whitlock advised that Sharpe should have defended Bayless, who supported him when no one else did. He added what Shannon Sharpe should have said to Steve Stoute,

“Hey, bro, CBS Sports. Kicked me to the curb, because I had some issues related to domestic issues and rumors with women. I was out of the business, the CBS NFL show, kicked me off. And Skip Bayless was the one person willing to partner with me, given my background, my shady background, and listen bro, I had mouths to feed I got baby mamas. And there’s a lifestyle I’m used to having and Skip Bayless threw me a lifeline,” he added, “There’s no reason to take this dump on Skip Bayless.”

Whitlock suggested that if Shannon was in the correct frame of mind, he should have not played the victim there. Although he even acknowledged Shannon Sharpe’s path which included paying his dues, working hard, and reaching a point where he can make decisions, have his platforms, and make a significant impact on the network’s success. However, he questioned the necessity to criticize Bayless.

Why did Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless Split Ways?

The disagreements and tension between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless came to light after Bayless made an insensitive comment about Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Buffalo Bills’ game. Shannon, along with others, did not appreciate a tweet put out by Skip Bayless and voiced his discontent.

The following day he did not show up on the sets of “Undisputed” and moving ahead the three-time Super Bowl champion attempted to explain the situation. However, Bayless quickly cut him off, causing Sharpe to voice his frustration by saying, “You can’t even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting.”

Shannon Sharpe was increasingly frustrated as his popularity grew on the show previously “mainly” hosted by Skip Bayless. Viewers enjoyed seeing Shannon prove Skip wrong and many felt Skip should have shown more appreciation by offering Shannon a partnership stake. Unfortunately, Skip did not do so, leading to their breakup.

Late that summer, Shannon Sharpe was added to ESPN’s “First Take” team alongside Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. On the other hand, FS1’s “Undisputed” introduced a new trio of retired NFL players – Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, and Richard Sherman. Front Office Sports took notice of the competition for the first three months, with “First Take” coming out on top with 554,000 viewers compared to “Undisputed’s” 120,000 from September to November.

Then, in the two weeks from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8, “First Take” had an audience five times larger than “Undisputed,” leading to the most-watched month in the 16-year history of the show in November with a whopping 614,000 viewership.