“My Wife Can Attest, I’m Not Very Patient”: Carson Wentz Reveals How He Kept Himself Ready for Big Stage After Leaving Commanders

Quarterback Carson Wentz’s journey to the Los Angeles Rams is a tale of patience, persistence, and resilience. After being released by the Washington Commanders, Wentz faced a daunting 10-month period of uncertainty. This phase of his career was a test of patience, a virtue he humorously admits is not his strongest suit.

On November 8, Wentz’s wait finally came to an end when he signed with the Rams as the backup to Matthew Stafford. In his first press conference with the Rams, Wentz expressed a mix of humility and readiness. “The NFL has a way of humbling everybody,” he remarked.

Wentz acknowledged his struggles in the previous season and his understanding of the NFL’s demanding nature. Emphasizing his readiness, he stated, “I’m no dummy. I’ve seen it all. I know how this league works…I’m going to be ready.”

Waiting for a new opportunity tested his patience, a trait he humorously noted wasn’t his strongest. “My wife can attest; I’m not very patient,” he joked. During this period, Wentz balanced his time between staying prepared and enjoying moments with his family. “It was definitely tough, but a blessing in a way,” Wentz reflected. He also mentioned staying in shape by throwing to his brother and anyone willing to assist, emphasizing his commitment to readiness.

Does Wentz Have an Extended Future with the Rams?

The primary question on everyone’s mind is whether Wentz’s joining the Rams is a temporary measure or if it hints at a more extended partnership. Coach Sean McVay, when queried about Wentz’s tenure with the team, stated that the future isn’t set in stone, per PFT.

“Right now, we’re in the process of deciding,” said McVay, speaking on Wentz’s future with the team. He conveyed a strong sense of excitement within the team for having Wentz join them, pointing out the void he fills and the high regard they have for his abilities.

Regarding Wentz joining the Rams, McVay saw it as a chance to strengthen their quarterback lineup. He mentioned that having Wentz there serves as a backup plan, especially if Matthew Stafford, their main quarterback, is sidelined. “Bringing in someone with Carson’s level of experience in high-stakes football was a key factor in our decision,” McVay mentioned.

McVay commended Wentz for his professionalism. He noted Wentz’s impressive performance in practices and his ability to quickly adapt to the team’s dynamics. “Carson’s approach since joining us has been exemplary,” McVay said, also mentioning the mutual respect between Wentz and Stafford.

While Carson Wentz’s long-term role with the Rams remains uncertain, Coach McVay’s comments reflect a positive outlook on Wentz’s current position on the team.