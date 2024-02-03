San Francisco 49ers News: Assistant Klint Kubiak Set to Shift Bases to New Orleans After Super Bowl LVIII

After guiding the 49ers to the Super Bowl, could passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak be looking for a step up? Joining just before the 2023 season, he became instrumental to the machine that has guided the Niners to their first Super Bowl since 2020. According to reports, however, if all goes well, he will be on another team next season, with a bigger designation.

As per Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints are in talks to bring Klint Kubiak on board as their next offensive coordinator. While not officially confirmed, the deal is on hold until after the Super Bowl. At 36, Kubiak is currently working under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

He follows the path of successful coaches like Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, Rams OC Mike LaFleur, and Texans OC Bobby Slowik, all Shanahan alumni who also led their teams to the playoffs this season. With Kubiak’s triumph with the 49ers, his future in the league looks promising.

In January, the Saints parted ways with their offensive coordinator, Pete Carmichael, after his impressive 18-season stint. He kicked off his coaching career with the Saints in 2006 as a quarterbacks coach. Two years later, he climbed the ranks to become the offensive coordinator, collaborating closely with former star QB Drew Brees.

However, despite a commendable 9-8 record this season, the Saints missed the playoffs once again, prompting this significant decision. The last time New Orleans made it to the playoffs was in 2020.

However, for the San Francisco 49ers faithful, this news comes as a surprise. Kubiak, with just a single season under his belt, was hailed and seen as the potential long-term face of the franchise, particularly after the team’s offensive triumph. San Francisco topped the charts in pass offense DVOA, a staggering 31.8 percent above the league average. The second-place Miami Dolphins lagged far behind at 20.9 percent.

This outstanding performance might have caught the attention of NFL teams seeking offensive prowess. With 13 years of coaching experience, Klint Kubiak is a perfect fit. But will he make the move?

Klint Kubiak’s Coaching Journey

Klint Kubiak, son of the former Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, started his coaching journey with Texas A&M University in 2011. Working as an offensive quality control, he spent three years refining his coaching skills while earning a master’s degree in Human Resource Development from Texas A&M. His NFL venture kicked off with the Minnesota Vikings, where he served as an offensive quality control and assistant wide receiver coach for two seasons.

In 2016, he joined forces with his father, Gary, as an offensive assistant and later assumed the role of quarterbacks coach in 2017 for Denver Broncos. After a second stint with the Vikings and a brief return to the Broncos, Kubiak finally landed the job with the 49ers in 2023.

With experience working alongside star QBs like Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, and Brock Purdy, it appears Derek Carr is next on his list. However, the stakes rise in New Orleans, with expectations soaring after witnessing the 49ers’ success. The Saints will be expecting a similar outcome under Klint’s guidance, aiming for nothing less than a playoff berth.