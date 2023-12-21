Patrick Mahomes Takes a Page from Trevor Lawrence’s Book to Appreciate His Teammates

It’s Christmas time, hence, Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes recently gifted his offensive linemen a very special present. However, coincidentally, Mahomes’ gift turned out to be very similar to the gift that the Jaguars QB gave to his mates a few days back. Mahomes, a Golf lover himself, kept the Christmas surprise theme same as the last year and gifted customized Golf carts to his entire O-linemen.

Bold white letters personalized the red and black golf carts for each player, displaying their names and jersey numbers on the sides. On receiving their new toy, the Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and offensive tackle Donovan Smith appreciated the sweet gesture by Pat Mahomes and shared the four seated carts’ pictures on their Instagram stories.

The players were also seen excitedly testing their new ride around the Arrowhead Stadium. The Front Office Sports, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), in which Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. rode the cart with his teammate, and while being a bit jealous, he ended up putting a question to Mahomes, “What the hell I’m getting for Christmas?”

Along with playing in the gridiron, Patrick Mahomes has impressed his fans with his Golf skills too. He has competed in Golf tournaments and once stating his love for the sport, he told Golf.com, “it’s also somewhere I can relax and have an awesome time”. The Chiefs QB also presented Golf themed gifts to their offensive lineman last Christmas which included custom Golf bags with a new set of clubs.

As it turns out, last Friday, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence treated his teammates right by presenting the entire unit of offensive lineman a brand new E-Z-Go Golf carts. The QB made sure his teammates had their own personal expensive carts that cost anywhere around $10,000 to $20,000 each.

The QB Tradition of Showering Gifts on O-Linemen

It has become a tradition in the NFL where quarterbacks surprise their offensive lineman with gifts on Christmas to thank them for the efforts they put up on the field. The O-linemen play an important role on the gridiron as they protect the quarterback by stopping the defense and allowing them time to throw the pass accurately.

Recently, QB Derek Carr also went ahead to gift each of his Saints’ offensive linemen a Schwank portable infrared grills and a Yeti cooler full of steaks. He also surprised his wide receivers with jewelry and Rolex watches to wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

In fact, back in 2008, GOAT Tom Brady had gifted each of his Offensive Linemen a $200,000 worth Audi SUV. This gifting tradition is expected to stay in place for years to come, as protecting the franchise QB will never be a unimportant task on the field. Probably!