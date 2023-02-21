Is Chase Purdy Related to Brock Purdy: Is Mr. Irrelevant Related to the Motorsport World’s Up & Coming Driver?

Brock Purdy is now a certified household name in San Francisco. The rookie QB, dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” at the 2022 NFL Draft, has risen in fame after his stunning performances for the 49ers in the playoffs. The former Iowa State University signal caller may be the only ever last draft pick to make such an impact, but he is not the only Purdy making waves in the sporting community.

Another rising star, this time in the motorsports world, is the young driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet, Chase Purdy. Chase Purdy made headlines in the motorsport world after leaving Ole Miss to commit to full-time racing in the NextEra Energy 250 series, starting this year. After almost a 2 year hiatus, Chase Purdy will once again get a chance to showcase his much-acclaimed skills on the track.

Are Chase Purdy and Brock Purdy related to each other?

While both these young stars have the same last name, these two unfortunately do not share the same set of parents. Brock was born in Arizona, while Chase was born in Alabama. What’s interesting, is that both of them were born in the same year (1999) and within a month of each other. Apart from this eerie coincidence, these two don’t seem to have anything else in common.

On second thought, these two might just have another thing in common. The fact that had to face disappointment right in the face before their lives changed. Brock Purdy was not even on anyone’s radar before the fateful games he played for the 49ers. Chase Purdy, on the other hand, was almost ready to graduate from Ole Miss and go to a regular job, all because he had no sponsors for two years.

What does the future hold for these two rising superstars?

While their pasts have been difficult, the journey is not yet over for these young stars. For Brock Purdy, his breakout performance has now put him on a collision course with former QB1 Trey Lance, who is recovering from his season-ending injury. While Purdy might have the slight upper hand, Lance is no pushover. Both QBs will have to give their best if they want to keep their spot and lead the offense this season.

For Chase Purdy, the challenge lies in proving himself in this new series. Purdy finished 17th in the opening race of the series on Friday. However, his ambition of racing on Sundays will need him to finish higher on a consistent basis. The season has only begun, though, and this race will not be a decisive moment in his career. All eyes will be on him, hoping to see him crawl his way up the standings.

